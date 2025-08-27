Detroit Youth Choir Names Karen Smith as Publicist

Detroit Youth Choir performing on America's Got Talent - photo credit - NBC Karen Smith

Acclaimed ensemble taps veteran communications professional to lead publicity, media strategy, and brand partnerships

Karen brings both passion and professionalism to our mission. Her expertise will help us build on our legacy and ensure the voices of Detroit’s youth are heard loud and clear nationwide and worldwide” — Anthony White, Artistic Director of Detroit Youth Choir

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) , the nationally acclaimed vocal and performing-arts powerhouse, announces the appointment of Karen Smith as publicist. Smith will spearhead DYC’s media relations, campaign strategy, special-event visibility, and brand and community partnerships.“Detroit Youth Choir is living proof that music changes lives. Their journey from Detroit to the world stage shows what’s possible when young people are given a platform. DYC represents the best of what arts education can do—instilling confidence, discipline, and leadership in young people. My role is to make sure their voices continue to be heard and their impact felt far beyond the stage,” said Karen Smith, Publicist.“Karen brings both passion and professionalism to our mission. Her expertise will help us build on our legacy and ensure the voices of Detroit’s youth are heard loud and clear nationwide and worldwide," said Anthony White, Artistic Director of Detroit Youth Choir.Celebrating a Legacy of AchievementsDetroit Youth Choir has achieved national and international recognition in recent years, including:• America’s Got Talent Finalists (2019, Season 14) — catapulted to national fame after a Golden Buzzer moment from AGT host Terry Crews, finishing as runners-up and winning the hearts of millions across the country.• America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (2023) — invited back to compete among the most memorable acts in the show’s history, further solidifying DYC’s reputation as a world-class youth ensemble.• Disney+ Docuseries Choir (2024) — a six-episode global documentary spotlighting DYC’s journey, aired internationally and culminating in their preparation for a Carnegie Hall performance.• Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (2022) — serving as ambassadors for Detroit, DYC performed before millions of television viewers in one of America’s most iconic annual celebrations.• Detroit Symphony Orchestra Collaboration (2023) — partnered for a PBS-broadcast benefit concert supporting youth arts education, blending classical and contemporary performance.• Outstanding Youth Arts Organization Award (2024) — recognized by the Michigan Arts & Culture Council for extraordinary contributions to youth development through the arts.• International Collaboration with The Go! Team (UK) — provided backing vocals on the British band’s Semicircle album, expanding their reach to global audiences.• Stellar Award Winner (2021) — honored for their rendition of “Glory”, one of gospel music’s top distinctions.• Stellar Award Winner (2023) — awarded Youth Project of the Year for their album Rockspell, released under Confidential Records.Near-Term Objectives Under Smith’s Leadership• Coordinated press for DYC performances, tours, and special appearances• Media training for youth performers and staff spokespeople• Strategic storytelling for brand partnerships and announcement cadence• Social-first content and behind-the-scenes spotlights on students and alumni• A refreshed press kit, photo/video asset library, and newsroom hubAbout Detroit Youth ChoirDetroit Youth Choir (DYC) is a Detroit-based choral and performing arts organization that equips young people with rigorous artistic training, mentorship, and life skills. Through music, dance, and theatrical performance, DYC helps students build confidence, discipline, and leadership while showcasing the creative excellence of Detroit’s youth. The ensemble performs across community venues, cultural institutions, national stages, and television platforms—each appearance reinforcing Detroit’s dynamic arts legacy.About Karen SmithKaren Smith is a publicist, manager, event planner, and music and festival producer with more than 20 years of experience in executive communications, marketing, and live event production. A member of the Recording Academy and a board member of the Public Relations Society of America’s North Pacific District, she has represented high-profile executive clients and celebrity talent across music, film, sports, and entertainment—securing endorsements, building brand partnerships, and producing standout events. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama and now based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Smith is recognized for combining strategic vision with deep industry connections to elevate artists, amplify their reach, and create lasting impact on the national stage. Follow Karen Smith on Instagram: @karen_that_smith_girlStay Connected with Detroit Youth Choir• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/detroityouthconcertchoir • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dycofficial/ • Twitter/X: https://x.com/DycOfficial • YouTube: Detroit Youth Choir

Detroit Youth Choir "Mama We Made It" Official Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.