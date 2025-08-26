Kaysean Drops Highly Anticipated EP '1992', Delivering 7 Singles with Heavy-Hitting Collaborations
More than just a performer, Kaysean took full creative ownership of 1992. He personally recorded, mixed, and mastered the EP, ensuring his vision was captured in every note and lyric. In addition, he created the cover artwork, adding another layer of authenticity and artistry to the project.
“1992 is a piece of me—my story, my vision, and my truth. Every track is real, and every collaboration adds a layer to the energy I wanted to create,” said Kaysean. “This is more than music—it’s legacy in the making.”
Project coordination was supported by Karen Smith, whose role ensured smooth execution and rollout of the release.
With this latest release, Kaysean continues his momentum as an artist to watch, following a string of singles and collaborations that have already captured attention across California and beyond.
1992 Track Highlights:
-7 singles, blending rap and R&B
-Features with Lil Slugg, Mado Valentino, and BlockBoi Redd
-EP recorded, mixed, and mastered by Kaysean
-Album cover artwork created by Kaysean
-Themes of ambition, love, resilience, and self-discovery
1992 is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Follow Kaysean on Instagram: @kayseanfrm33rd
