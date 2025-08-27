DecSight by Canopy Connect Turns Dec Pages into Data

Decisght by Canopy Connect Canopy Connect, Inc.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Connect, the leading insurance verification technology provider, today announced a major upgrade to DecSight™, a document processing solution for insurance documents . It accurately extracts key details from insurance documents from all insurance carriers in a consistent format, ready to send into the tools you use most.Canopy Connect built the broadest network of insurance carrier integrations in the industry, covering more than 96% of the auto insurance market and 91% of the home insurance market. The technology structured and normalized data from insurance carriers into the industry’s leading Insurance Verification API standard.“Our customers—insurance agencies and businesses that need to verify insurance—came to us with a clear need: the ability to take the insurance documents they commonly receive and reliably extract accurate, structured data,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect. “We listened, and DecSight is our answer.”DecSight is enterprise-grade document processing with state-of-the-art structured data extraction. Its accuracy was increased by building the leading insurance document processing benchmark and honing it through processing tens of millions of insurance documents. DecSight intelligently routes each document through three core mechanisms:1. Template recognition. The technology has identified and mapped out the various formats used by insurance carriers, handling different policy types, regions, and document variants. This capability enables the platform to extract data fields reliably and quickly, ensuring speed, accuracy, and completeness.2. Semantic extraction. The system recognizes the underlying structure within tens of millions of PDFs to intelligently extract data fields without relying on optical character recognition (OCR).3. Image processing. A sophisticated image processing system transforms raw or blurry images of documents into reliable structured data.That means you get the most accurate data extraction available, whether it’s from a declaration page, insurance card, or any insurance document, delivered in seconds.As an alternative to collecting verified information directly from an insurance carrier, clients can now simply upload their dec page into Canopy Connect. DecSight parses the document, converts it into structured data, and makes it accessible via the Canopy Connect dashboard, API, or any integrated platform used to access insurance information.This enhancement introduces a new level of flexibility to the intake and verification process for multiple industries: For insurance agencies , it provides a major upgrade to the intake process. For lenders, servicers , car dealers, and car rental operators, it creates a much more flexible verification process.* For insurance innovators and technology partners, it allows for the seamless integration of this functionality into existing applications or SDK implementations.DecSight is available to all Canopy Connect customers. For a comprehensive look at how DecSight can streamline data intake and verification, interested parties are encouraged to schedule a demo at: https://www.usecanopy.com/intake/decsight

