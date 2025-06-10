TSD Mobility and Canopy Connect Partner to Make Insurance Verification Easier, More Consistent

TSD and Canopy Connect Partner to Make Insurance Verification Easier TSD Mobility Solutions Canopy Connect, Inc.

The new integration brings streamlined functionality to rental agents and dealerships.

Adding insurance verification at the time of reservation or point of sale helps rental agencies mitigate the risk of total loss and creates an upsell opportunity for protection plans.” — Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect

NORTH ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSD Mobility Solutions , the global software provider for rental car companies and automotive dealerships, and Canopy Connect , the leading insurance verification solution, today announced a partnership that creates an efficient and reliable way to verify a renter’s provided car insurance information.Thousands of rental car operators and dealers use TSD software to manage their rental or loaner car fleet to serve more customers in less time. With Canopy Connect, insurance verifications in that process will be a breeze.“We’re excited to partner with TSD Mobility to make insurance verification easily accessible for their rental and dealer customers,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect . Rental car companies often struggle to verify a renter’s provided car insurance information. They either ask verbally or don’t ask at all.“It’s a missed opportunity,” said Tezel. “Adding insurance verification at the time of reservation or point of sale helps rental agencies mitigate the risk of total loss and creates an upsell opportunity for protection plans.”By verifying insurance as part of the rental process, rental agents can easily see if the policy lacks comprehensive and collision coverage or has a high deductible. Additionally, by actively verifying insurance at the time of rental, when an incident occurs, the rental agency or dealer will have all the policy details they’ll need to file and subrogate a claim quickly.“By automating this step, rental companies and dealerships get the kind of consistency that makes a difference,” said Shawn Concannon, president of TSD.“We are thrilled to partner with Canopy Connect to bring this excellent functionality to customers using TSD RENTAL and TSD DEALER.”Insurance verification is now available on TSD RENTAL and will be available on TSD DEALER in early July. For more information, please visit tsdweb.com.About TSDTSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public automotive groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 92 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 16,000 dealerships and car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact sales@tsdweb.com or visit www.tsdweb.com Media information:media@reyrey.com937.607.8045About Canopy Connect, Inc.Canopy Connect is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect’s solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com Media information:

