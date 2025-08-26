MPD Arrests Two Juveniles in Robbery Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles involved in the below robbery offenses.

On Sunday, August 9, 2025, at approximately 9:05 p.m., three suspects, armed with handguns, approached the victim in the 5200 block of Bass Place, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s phone, the victim complied, and the suspects then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, because of the Juvenile Investigation and Response Unit’s Investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 25121256

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at approximately 7:25 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The suspect snatched property from the victim and then fled the scene.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, because of the Juvenile Investigation and Response Unit’s Investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25115637

