MPD Arrests Road Rage Assault Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon (car) offense in Northwest.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Third District officers responded to a report of motor vehicle collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female pedestrian, conscious and breathing suffering injuries from being struck by a vehicle. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began as a traffic accident involving two vehicles. Following the collision, the occupants engaged in a verbal dispute. During the dispute, one of the drivers struck the occupant of the other vehicle with her vehicle and then fled the scene.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, on August 20, 2025, 24-year-old Crystal Carter of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon.

CCN: 25108642

