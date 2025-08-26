Show off your cooking skills at the 2025 N.C. State Fair Home Chef Challenge

RALEIGH – Every year the N.C. State Fair offers a variety of competitions for North Carolina cooks that promotes both local commodities and other agricultural products. One of the most popular competitions each year are the family-friendly but very competitive cooking challenges.

“We love seeing all of our home chefs come out each year with their recipes. The Home Chef Challenge has become an important part of the fair and a fan favorite,” said Kent Yelverton, fair director. “We are excited about this year’s competitions, featuring food categories such as the ‘EGG-stravagant Quiche challenge’ and “Not Your Classic BLT Sandwich.’”

These special cooking challenges are open only to home chefs who are residents of North Carolina, not professional chefs. The competitions will be held in the Dorton Arena North Side Lobby each day of the fair and winners will walk away with prize money — $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. This year’s schedule is as follows:

o Thursday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m.

o Friday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m.

o Saturday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m.

o Sunday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.

o Monday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m.

o Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m.

o Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m.

o Thursday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m.

o Friday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m.

o Saturday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m.

o Sunday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m.

On the day of their chosen competition, contestants must bring two copies of their recipe typed on an 8½” x 11” sheet of paper in addition to their entry dish. They will be sent entry tags that need to be attached to the back of each copy of their recipe. Mailed or emailed recipes will not be accepted. Please note that all recipes submitted become the property of the N.C. State Fair and the sponsor of the contest.

Contestants will receive two gate tickets and a parking pass for Lot C off Trinity Road at Carter-Finley Stadium. You will have to carry your entry to the contest.

Go to the “Home Chef Challenge” tab on the State Fair’s website, www.ncstatefair.org, for more information on the competitions, required forms and important rules.

The 2025 N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 16-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.

-sp,2-