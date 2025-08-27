THE WEATHER CHANNEL ANNOUNCES SEASON 2 PREMIERE OF HIGH-STAKES DOCUSERIES “TIMBER TITANS”

Since its launch 43 years ago, The Weather Channel has become the top-rated and most widely-distributed weather network in America The Weather Channel is thrilled to announce the return of its gripping documentary series, TIMBER TITANS, for a second season premiering Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 8pm/7c.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weather Channel is thrilled to announce the return of its gripping documentary series, TIMBER TITANS, for a second season, premiering Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 8pm/7c. TIMBER TITANS is a viewer favorite — season 1 was one of The Weather Channel’s highest-rated series and season 2 promises to deliver even more action-packed excitement as crews battle extreme weather and challenging terrain to responsibly harvest timber.

Set deep in the wilderness of British Columbia, from the temperate coastal mountains of Vancouver Island to the frigid Rocky Mountain Trench, TIMBER TITANS puts viewers in the center of the action. This thrilling series showcases one of the oldest and most dangerous professions, highlighting the incredible skill, resilience, and sheer determination required to succeed. Season 2 delves deeper into the challenges of logging, showcasing how crews deal with extreme weather and challenging terrain to harvest timber.

"TIMBER TITANS logging crews demonstrate extraordinary resilience, navigating natural challenges and extreme weather conditions to responsibly manage vital timber resources," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel. "The Weather Channel is proud to bring these thrilling stories to the forefront and offer our audience a deeper look into the impact that weather has on these demanding logging operations and the big personalities who make it all happen."

Do not miss the adrenaline-packed Season 2 premiere of TIMBER TITANS on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 8pm/7c exclusively on The Weather Channel. Tune in every Sunday at 8pm/7c for an unforgettable journey into the world of logging.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK

Since its launch 43 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation’s only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. The Weather Channel has won Emmy Awards -- in 2025 for Outstanding Breaking News Coverage and in 2024, 2021 and 2019 for Outstanding Technical Excellence: News for their innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology, which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex.

For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com

ABOUT GREAT PACIFIC MEDIA

Founded in 2010, Great Pacific Media (GPM) is a global leader in content creation, with productions available in more than 180 territories. The Thunderbird company specializes in the financing, development, production and co-production of unscripted, documentary, and reality television, with a growing slate of scripted projects that include Syfy series Reginald the Vampire and feature films Boot Camp, Sidelined: The QB and Me, and How to Lose a Popularity Contest. Additional productions at GPM include the highly rated series Highway Thru Hell (USA Network Canada), Rocky Mountain Wreckers (The Weather Channel, USA Network Canada), Timber Titans (USA Network Canada), Deadman’s Curse (The History Channel, Hulu) and Wild Rose Vets (produced in association with Wapanatahk Media for APTN, Blue Ant Media). For more information, visit: www.greatpacifictv.com

