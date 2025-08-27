I KNOW CATHERINE, THE LOG LADY - DROPS NEW TRAILER - STREAMS WORLDWIDE TODAY

Film Poster

The film streams worldwide TODAY - Women’s Equality Day, with an innovative revenue sharing program for backers and partners, only at IKnowCatherine.com

The big, big life and inspiring death of a cult icon.” — Richard Green

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Know Catherine, The Log Lady, the critically acclaimed documentary with Kyle MacLachlan, David Lynch , Lisa Loomer, Robert SchenKkan and more, explores the big, big life and inspiring death of cult icon Catherine Coulson, is now available worldwide exclusively at IKnowCatherine.com.Original Kickstarter backers and new partners are each getting a unique “curator code” they will give their friends and family for a $5 discount off the $20 unlimited streaming price. EVERY TIME their unique curator code is used the backer or partner will get $5 deposited directly into their account or donated to charity.The company is open to new partners who’s goals resonate with the topics of the film including, dealing with death, hospice care, theatre, cinematography, spirituality, life, Twin Peaks , and more. Groups can contact IKnowCatherine.com to see the film and if they love it become curating partners.Women’s Equality Day—a fitting tribute to Coulson, a pioneer behind in the male-dominated camera dept. as 1st AC on films like Eraserhead, John Casavettes’ Killing Of A Chinese Bookie and Nicholas Meyer’s Star Trek - Wrath of Khan.After the SOLD OUT Hollywood Premiere with Kyle MacLachlan, Mark Frost and Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland on the Red Carpet at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater, I Know Catherine, The Log Lady has played on over 80 screens across the country.The director Richard Green, (the Magician in Lynch’s Mulholland Drive), explains “Our curating partners are not traditional influencers or affiliates who push random products, they are people with strong feelings who either backed the film or love it now and want to share it with family and friends. The cash or charitable contributions are a plus.”What sets I Know Catherine apart is its emotional and artistic core: while filming her final scenes as the Log Lady in the 2017 return of Twin Peaks, Coulson was herself dying of cancer. With stunning courage and clarity, she chose to perform a character confronting death as she faced it in real life—making her final appearance not just a performance, but a profound act of truth.The film features appearances by David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan, Catherine Coulson, Grace Zabriskie, Robert Schenkkan, Lisa Loomer and many others who knew and loved her, It is a fast paced, intimate, suspenseful story about why the show must go on…The film AVAILABLE NOW, exclusively at IKNOWCATHERINE.com TODAY!!!Follow updates at: [ https://www.instagram.com/logladyfilm/ For press inquiries, interviews, or screeners: [Claire - ]This isn’t just a doc for “Twin Peaks” fans or Lynch diehards who want to see the late director’s newly released interviews, but a film for anyone interested in the idiosyncrasies and finer points of humanity, as Lynch so deeply was.”Coleman Spilde, Salon

I Know Catherine, ARRIVES! Come and Get It!

