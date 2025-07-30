'I Know Catherine, The Log Lady' - the big, big life and inspiring death of a cult icon - digital release 8/26/2025

IKC opens worldwide Aug. 26, 2025

The hit indie doc featuring Twin Peaks footage and alumni incl. Catherine Coulson (Log Lady) stars Kyle MacLachlan and David Lynch, streams worldwide 8/26/2025

This isn’t just a doc for “Twin Peaks” fans or Lynch diehards...but a film for anyone interested in the idiosyncrasies and finer points of humanity, as Lynch so deeply was.” — Coleman Spilde, Salon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Know Catherine, The Log Lady , is the critically acclaimed documentary exploring Catherine Coulson's extraordinary life leading up to her final performance as both she and her Log Lady character are on their death beds. This decade-long labor of love from filmmaker Richard Green is both an extraordinary story of a life well-played and and an upbeat celebration of a death well-lived.The worldwide digital release is set for August 26 on Women’s Equality Day -- perfect timing given Coulson’s pioneering work in the male dominated field of cinematography as 1st Assistant Camera on David Lynch’s Eraserhead, John Cassavetes’ Killing Of A Chinese Bookie and Nicholas Meyer’s Star Trek - Wrath of Khan.She balanced her work in TV and Film with a lifelong commitment to theater from the revolutionary Circus theater company in 60's San Francisco to 22 seasons at the acclaimed Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland."When I was told the great lengths David Lynch and Catherine's best friends went through to get her final performance as Log Lady on screen, days before she died, I knew there was a great story here. In their own words, Catherine's eloquent friends weave a riviting, suspenseful tale of who she was and why the show must go on" Richard Green, filmmaker.After the SOLD OUT Hollywood Premiere with Kyle MacLachlan, Mark Frost and Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland on the Red Carpet at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater, I Know Catherine, The Log Lady was seen on over 80 arthouse and indie theater screens across the country.Filmmaker Green (the Magician in Lynch’s Mulholland Drive) explains “theatrical screenings were not part of our distribution plans. Then in January, just as we were ready to launch on a new platform, David Lynch died. The indie film community mourned and screening requests came flooding in from around the globe. It has been amazing to see the film with live audiences. To feel with them the tears and laughter we’ve felt making I Know Catherine, was a revelation".The August 26th streaming premiere will be on a new filmmaker - to - audience platform created by Joma Films producer Annie Lundgren. With a background in engineering project management, Lundgren has created a user friendly, cost efficient streaming platform for filmmakers.What sets I Know Catherine apart is its emotional and artistic core: while filming her final scenes as the Log Lady in the 2017 return of Twin Peaks, Coulson was herself dying of cancer. With stunning courage, clarity, and the unprecedented efforts of Lynch and her friends, she chose to play her iconic character confronting death just as she faced it in real life—making her final appearance not just a performance, but a profound act of vulnerability and truth.The film features a rare extended interview with David Lynch, Catherine's lifelong friend. We hear from stars Kyle MacLachlan, Grace Zabriskie, Robert Schenkkan, Lisa Loomer and many others who knew and loved her. Ukrainian artist Alexandra Shurun's unique illustrations add a colorful dimensionality to the project. The late Rebekah Del Rio, the renown diva from Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, sings the end credits duet and original, evocative music heightens the entire film's experience - creating a meditation on mortality within the urgent attempt to live every possible moment of life.For interviews with the director email rgreen@HistoryofCool.comFor more info or to receive a screener contact Claire or visit https://iknowcatherine.com/

I Know Catherine, The Log Lady - Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.