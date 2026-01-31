Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the passing of Catherine O’Hara

CANADA, January 31 - “I join all Canadians in mourning the loss of Catherine O’Hara.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Catherine O’Hara was a beloved comedic actor who captivated audiences on stage and screen. Over five decades of work, Catherine earned her place in the canon of Canadian comedy – from SCTV to Schitt's Creek.

Though her talents are recognised worldwide, Canadians will always claim her as one of our own. She was awarded multiple Canadian Screen Awards and the Governor General’s Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award. In 2007, she was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and, in 2017, she was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada.

On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all those who loved her work on screen.”

