Tuesday, February 3, 2026

CANADA, February 2 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

West Block
Parliament Hill

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Official Portrait Unveiling Ceremony for the Right Honourable Stephen Harper.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

