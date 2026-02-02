Tuesday, February 3, 2026

CANADA, February 2 - Note: All times local 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting. West Block

Parliament Hill 2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. West Block

Parliament Hill 4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Official Portrait Unveiling Ceremony for the Right Honourable Stephen Harper. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.

