Forward Edge-AI Launches Rapid Fiscal Year-End Procurement Pathways for Federal Buyers

Forward Edge-AI Unveils 24-Hour Contracting Paths for AI, Cyber, CBRN, and PQC Before FY-End

Our fastest award to date was completed in just six hours. We stand ready to deliver impact at mission speed.” — Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the September 30th fiscal year-end deadline rapidly approaching, Forward Edge-AI, Inc. announced today the immediate availability of accelerated contracting pathways to help Federal agencies obligate funds in under 24 hours—while meeting mission-critical requirements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automation & Transformation, CBRN Readiness, Cybersecurity, and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

Two Award Vehicles. One Mission: Speed + Compliance.

Federal buyers now have two “easy button” options to secure Forward Edge-AI’s solutions before funds expire:

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM):

Forward Edge-AI’s vetted solutions are awardable today through the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. This provides agencies with an acquisition-ready, compliant mechanism—avoiding lengthy solicitations and enabling OTA/CSO awards in hours, not weeks.

Phase III SBIR Sole-Source Awards:

Through Forward Edge-AI’s Phase III authority, agencies can execute non-competed, sole-source awards without a Justification & Approval (J&A). With Forward Edge-AI’s AI-driven Contract Generation Tool and proven 8-step process, Phase III awards have been completed in as little as one business day.

Transforming Federal Readiness at Speed. Forward Edge-AI’s cutting-edge capabilities directly support national defense and homeland security priorities:

- Artificial Intelligence & Automation: Deploy mission-ready AI/ML and automation solutions that drive efficiency and transformation across agencies.

- CBRN Readiness: Enhance detection, response, and resilience against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

- Cybersecurity & PQC: Advance zero-trust architectures and accelerate post-quantum cryptography pilots to safeguard America’s digital future.

“The clock is ticking for Federal buyers to obligate year-end funds. Forward Edge-AI eliminates the bottlenecks, offering rapid, compliant award pathways so agencies can field AI, cybersecurity, and mission-critical solutions before September 30,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO of Forward Edge-AI.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc., is fast becoming a global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence-based technology to solve complex problems in support of public safety, national security, and defense. Core competencies include Business Transformation, Cybersecurity; and, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Inference at the Competitive, Forward and Humanitarian Edge.

