Cummins Highway Construction Update: September 2025
September 1, 2025 - September 5, 2025
Construction activity will be temporarily paused on Monday, 9/1 (Labor Day) and from Thursday 9/4 to Tuesday, 9/9
Install curb at roundabout
Install curb between Bismarck Street and Woodhaven Street
Begin installing curb between Corman Street and Itasca StreetContinue pouring cement for driveways between Wood/Harvard and Itasca
September 8, 2025 - September 12, 2025
Install curb between Ridlon Road and Rugby Road
Continue pouring cement for driveways between Itasca Street and Woodhaven Street
Begin paving bike lane from Itasca Street to Woodhaven Street
September 15, 2025 - September 19, 2025
Install curb between Ridlon Road and Rugby Road
Begin paving bike lane from Itasca Street to Woodhaven Street
