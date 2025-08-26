Cummins Highway Construction Update: September 2025

September 1, 2025 - September 5, 2025

Construction activity will be temporarily paused on Monday, 9/1 (Labor Day) and from Thursday 9/4 to Tuesday, 9/9

Install curb at roundabout

Install curb between Bismarck Street and Woodhaven Street

Begin installing curb between Corman Street and Itasca StreetContinue pouring cement for driveways between Wood/Harvard and Itasca

September 8, 2025 - September 12, 2025

Install curb between Ridlon Road and Rugby Road

Continue pouring cement for driveways between Itasca Street and Woodhaven Street

Begin paving bike lane from Itasca Street to Woodhaven Street

September 15, 2025 - September 19, 2025

Install curb between Ridlon Road and Rugby Road

Begin paving bike lane from Itasca Street to Woodhaven Street