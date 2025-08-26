Boston Parks and Recreation to Host DISCover Ultimate Day

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Boston Ultimate Disc Alliance (BUDA) and USA Ultimate, invites middle school youth to take part in DISCover Ultimate Day on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Garvey Park, 340 Neponset Avenue in Dorchester.

DISCover Ultimate Day is a free introduction to the fast-growing sport of ultimate frisbee, offering players ages 9 to 14 the chance to learn, play, and have fun in a welcoming environment. No prior experience is necessary, and all equipment will be provided. Players only need to bring sneakers or cleats, comfortable clothing, and an eagerness to try something new.

Registration is free and open now! Space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged.

Sign up now

