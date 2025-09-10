Amanecia Health Launches Concierge Medicine Services for Businesses and Hotels Across Texas and Coastal Virginia

Amanecia Health was founded by Dr. Lauren Leavitt and Dr. Ann Czarnik.

Bringing Premier In-Office and On-the-Go Medical Care to Executives, Employees, and Travelers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanecia Health, a premier provider of concierge medicine solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Enterprise Health Services, now available to corporations, startups, and small businesses in Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Coastal Virginia.

With a growing demand for high-quality, accessible healthcare, Amanecia Health is offering flexible concierge medicine plans for Telemedicine Visits and In-Home Urgent Care, giving businesses the ability to provide premium healthcare services to employees at the office or at home.

“Employers are seeking innovative ways to care for their teams while reducing downtime and improving satisfaction,” said Dr. Ann Czarnik, Co-Founder of Amanecia Health. “By delivering healthcare directly to the workplace or home, we eliminate friction and prioritize outcomes.”

“Our mission is to make high-quality, personalized healthcare both convenient and accessible,” said Dr. Lauren Leavitt, Co-Founder of Amanecia Health. “Whether you’re running a business or hosting travelers, our physician-led team brings care directly to your doorstep.”

In addition to enterprise business offerings, Amanecia Health is expanding into the hospitality sector, partnering with hotels and resorts to provide Concierge Medicine services to guests. From urgent care visits to wellness treatments and services, travelers can now access physician-led care seamlessly while on the go.

Enterprise Health Services include:

● Telemedicine Plans – 24/7 secure video consultations for illness, injury, and prescriptions

● In-Home Urgent Care – On-demand care for flu, infections, minor injuries, and more

● Hotel Concierge Medicine – Private medical care and treatments

● Add-On Services – Rapid testing and injectable therapies available

Businesses and hospitality groups in Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Coastal Virginia can schedule a consultation by visiting www.amaneciahealth.com or contacting info@amaneciahealth.com.

About Amanecia Health

Founded by Board Certified Emergency Medicine physicians Dr. Ann Czarnik and Dr. Lauren Leavitt, Amanecia Health delivers expert, in-home healthcare with a focus on convenience, personalization, and privacy. Services include weight loss medications, in-home urgent care, and telemedicine, which are now available to individuals and businesses across Texas and Coastal Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.