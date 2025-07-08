Swift Sensors Appoints Keith Drummond as Vice President of Sales

Keith Drummond, Vice President of Sales, Swift Sensors

Keith Drummond will lead the Swift Sensors sales division and drive strategic growth initiatives.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Sensors, a leading provider of advanced monitoring solutions for equipment, environmental conditions, and energy use, today announced the appointment of Keith Drummond as its new Vice President of Sales. Drummond will lead global sales strategy, drive revenue growth, and expand the company's market presence.

Drummond brings a wealth of experience to Swift Sensors, with a proven track record of success in the security industry. Prior to joining Swift Sensors, he held key leadership positions at Allied Universal, IDIS, BRS Labs and LenSec, where he drove growth and innovation in areas such as physical security, video surveillance, access control systems, AV, IoT, and managed services.

"Swift Sensors has grown from a tech startup to a major provider of remote IoT monitoring solutions for healthcare, food processing, industrial manufacturing, and education. Keith brings the experience required to scale operations and drive strategic partnerships with innovative companies that provide integrated sensor solutions, such as Eagle Eye Networks,” stated Ray Almgren, Swift Sensors President and CEO.

Swift Sensors aims to make facility monitoring more accessible, intuitive, and integrated into the fabric of everyday business operations. As technology continues to evolve with advancements in AI, machine learning, and sensor capabilities, Swift Sensors is committed to innovating and expanding its offerings to help businesses unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and insight.

"As organizations look to modernize operations and ensure compliance, Swift Sensors is uniquely positioned to deliver immediate, scalable value. I’m excited to lead the sales team through this next phase of growth and help customers unlock new levels of efficiency and peace of mind," said Drummond.

Drummond's appointment is effective immediately.

About Swift Sensors

Swift Sensors was founded in Austin, TX in 2015 to empower facility managers to support healthy, safe, secure, and efficient operations. Swift Sensors advanced wireless sensor technology and powerful cloud platform enables facility managers to remotely monitor critical equipment, environmental conditions, and energy use in real time. The secure cloud console presents insightful analytics and instant mobile alerts drive decisive action. Swift Sensors continues to innovate and evolve with the core belief that healthy buildings, equipment, and people, are the foundation for high-performance business operations.

