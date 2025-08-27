83-Year-Old Grandmother Struck in Crosswalk by Crimson Pipeline Truck

Scene of the July 26, 2023 crosswalk collision in La Mirada, where 83-year-old grandmother Emmina Morozova was struck by a Crimson Pipeline truck as eyewitnesses rushed to her aid

83-year-old immigrant grandmother struck in crosswalk by Crimson Pipeline truck seeks justice after catastrophic injuries.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP announced today that their client, Emmina Morozova, is preparing for trial this September in her case against Crimson Pipeline, LLC, Crimson Midstream, LLC, and their driver Jacob Allen (Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. 23NWCV02788).According to court filings and deposition testimony, on July 26, 2023, Ms. Morozova — an 83-year-old grandmother of Russian and Ukrainian descent — was crossing in a marked crosswalk in La Mirada, California, when she was struck by a truck driven by Jacob Allen on behalf of Crimson Pipeline. Witness statements contained in the traffic collision report allege that Ms. Morozova had the right of way at the time of the incident. The defendants have denied responsibility in their legal responses.Court documents state that Ms. Morozova sustained multiple serious injuries, including:• A ruptured spleen requiring removal• A crushed left shoulder• Fractures to both arms (left proximal humerus, right distal radius and ulna)• Several broken ribs and a collapsed lung (hemo-pneumothorax)• Multiple spinal fractures (thoracic and sacral)• Loss of sight and hearingMedical records submitted in the case also indicate that while hospitalized, Ms. Morozova developed pneumonia and required months of treatment at multiple facilities, including intensive care and rehabilitation.To illustrate the issues in the case, the plaintiff has released a Trial Trailer , described as a short film previewing evidence that is expected to be presented to the jury at trial. The film highlights Ms. Morozova’s background and the injuries alleged in the court filings: https://youtu.be/8WO_23MfS78 The trial in Case No. 23NWCV02788 is currently scheduled to begin in September 2025 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Norwalk Courthouse.ABOTA trial lawyers Brian Breiter and Jeffrey Twomey are representing Ms. Morozova.Law Firm Information & Media Contact:Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP4929 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 410Los Angeles, CA 90010Brian Breiter, Esq.(323) 954-9955Info@LawBreiter.com

Trial Trailer: 83-Year-Old Grandmother Struck in Crosswalk by Crimson Pipeline Truck

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.