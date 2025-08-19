Jury Awards $5.19 Million to Joseph Robinson in El Dorado Park Tree Injury Case Against City of Long Beach

The tree branch that fell onto Mr. Robinson at El Dorado Park in Long Beach

Audit failures, zero settlement offer, and a Giving Tree courtroom performance lead to $5.19M verdict for injured park visitor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Los Angeles County jury has awarded $5,193,470.50 to Joseph Robinson in a personal injury lawsuit against the City of Long Beach, stemming from a falling tree branch at El Dorado Park West.The award includes:• $82,000 for past medical expenses• $106,470.58 for future medical care• $3,000,050 in past non-economic damages• $1,925,000 in future non-economic damagesThe case was tried by attorneys Brian Breiter and Jeff Twomey of the Law Offices of Brian Breiter, LLP. The City of Long Beach offered no settlement at mediation.A 2016 City audit report on tree maintenance and safety practices was presented at trial. Jurors later confirmed that the audit played a significant role in their deliberations. Expert testimony showed that the tree failure could have been prevented with proper inspection and care.Attorney Brian Breiter also used hand-drawn illustrations inspired by The Giving Tree during closing arguments. In his rebuttal, Breiter embodied the tree itself, delivering a monologue to the jury:“I didn’t want to hurt anyone. I stood in that park for decades. I gave shade to children, held nests for birds, and stood through storms. But over time, I started to crack… No one came to check. Not once.”This case is believed to be among the largest verdicts involving a tree-related injury against a California municipality.Case Information:Superior Court of California, County of Los AngelesCase No. 24LBCV00932Verdict Date: August 13, 2025Contact:Law Offices of Brian Breiter, LLPPhone: (323) 954-5973Email: info@lawreiter.comWebsite: www.lawreiter.com

