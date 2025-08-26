Gov. McMaster to Provide Update on School Resource Officer Program
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials and other state and local leaders at Tyger River Elementary School to provide an update on South Carolina’s School Resource Officer Program tomorrow, Wednesday, August 27, at 10:30 AM.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, SCDPS officials, state and local leaders
WHAT: Press conference
WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 27, at 10:30 AM
WHERE: Tyger River Elementary School, 12653 E. Wade Hampton Boulevard, Duncan, S.C.
