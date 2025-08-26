Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,013 in the last 365 days.

Pilot Program Reports Positive Outcomes for Court Users

Three months into an 18-month pilot at the Carol Miller Justice Center, the Sacramento Superior Court is already seeing significant improvements to access, efficiency, and user satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pilot Program Reports Positive Outcomes for Court Users

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more