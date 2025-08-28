Medcan and Avaamo Announce Innovative Collaboration to Enhance Client Experience Through AI

Medcan and Avaamo announce partnership

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a leader in Agentic AI, has announced that it has undertaken a modernization project with Canadian-based Medcan Health Management to implement next-generation AI-powered client engagement technology across the organization’s Ontario clinics. This collaboration is focused on providing better communication for their clients and ensuring they receive the very best service."We are excited to partner with Avaamo to enhance our client experience through the implementation of their Agentic AI technology . This initiative will allow us to provide our clients with seamless access to key services, such as scheduling their Annual Health Assessments, without the friction of phone queues or limited office hours. By leveraging Avaamo's AI platform, we aim to ensure our clients receive the highest level of service and care," said Neil Mahon, Chief Information Officer at Medcan"We are thrilled that Medcan has chosen Avaamo as their Agentic AI technology partner to transform their client experience. Our extensive experience in AI automation across the full spectrum of client needs, combined with seamless integration to healthcare systems and beyond, will simultaneously improve client access and outcomes while reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers," said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo.About MedcanMedcan is a global leader in proactive health and wellness services and is devoted to providing care for individuals, families and employers that is grounded in the latest evidence-based practices, technologies and treatments. Our team of medical experts unites to provide transformational specialty and primary care to achieve more for you and your health.Medcan’s flagship Annual Health Assessment is a comprehensive, physician-led analysis of your current health and wellness as well as your future risk for developing disease. We provide our clients with personalized plans and help them take action through our comprehensive ecosystem of services, along with convenient in-person and virtual ongoing care.Located in downtown Toronto (150 York St.), Oakville (2275 Upper Middle Rd.), Collingwood (40 Huron St.), and Muskoka (seasonal – 84 Joseph St.) Medcan is here to give you more control over your health and to help you live well, for life. Learn more at medcan.com.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.