Construction Begins on New Joint Use School in Harbour Landing

CANADA, August 27 - Released on August 26, 2025

Today the Government of Saskatchewan, Regina Public Schools, Regina Catholic Schools and the City of Regina are marking the start of construction of a new joint-use elementary school in Regina's Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

The new joint-use school facility is being built on 11 acres of land, located on the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street in southwest Regina.

“Saskatchewan schools are giving our students their best start, and for the families of Harbour Landing that means the start of construction on a brand new school in their neighborhood,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said. “We are excited to see this project take shape over the coming year as students can begin to anticipate the opening of a school that will provide a safe, supportive and positive learning environment.”

"The start of construction on the Harbour Landing West joint-use school is an important step toward building a brighter future," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This project is about more than just a new building, it is about creating opportunities, supporting our children's growth and giving families access to modern, high-quality learning spaces close to home."

The joint-use school facility is set to accommodate up to 500 Regina Public and up to 350 Regina Catholic students and will provide an additional 90 new childcare spaces with a target opening in fall 2027.

Work at the site, such as roadworks and utility connections, got underway last year in preparation for the school construction.

"The unprecedented growth in the Harbour Landing community mirrors the growth and increasing enrolment pressures we have seen in other neighbourhoods across Regina," Regina Board of Education Chairperson Adam Hicks said. "The construction of this new school is great news for our city and the students and families of southwest Regina who will benefit from much-needed new classrooms and learning spaces."

"We are thrilled to see the new joint-use school in Harbour Landing move from plans to reality. This community has already embraced, and filled, both St. Kateri Tekakwitha and Harbour Landing School," Regina Catholic School Board Chair Ryan Bast said. "One exciting part of this facility is the use of space. What a blessing to work alongside our education partners with Regina Public Schools to offer education choices for families, and the availability of childcare at the same place."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure. This includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and 10 minor renovation projects.

