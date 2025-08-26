Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 26

CANADA, August 27 - Released on August 26, 2025

As of 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, there are 40 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, 11 are categorized as contained, 26 are ongoing assessments and three are listed as protecting values. There are currently zero fires categorized as not contained.

The MUSKEG fire, located North of La Plonge Reserve and Beauval, is now contained.

The latest wildfire information and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

