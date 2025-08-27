Psychic Medium John Hughes Announces Upcoming Book ‘They Are OK’ on Grief and Healing

Psychic medium John Hughes announces ‘They Are OK,’ a new book offering spiritual insights on grief and healing from the other side. Find comfort and hope.

SUTTON COLDFIELD, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning psychic medium John Hughes is set to release his new book, ‘They Are OK,’ a heartfelt guide for those grieving the loss of a loved one. The book, coming soon, offers comfort, hope, and spiritual insight to help readers navigate the pain of loss. The book is now available for pre-order ahead of its official launch.

Drawing from decades of experience connecting with the spiritual realm, Hughes shares messages from departed loved ones, showing that love continues beyond death. ‘They Are OK’ is not just a book about grief—it’s a companion for healing, filled with real-life stories, practical advice, and gentle reminders that those we’ve lost are still with us.

Hughes writes with deep empathy, guiding readers through the emotional journey of mourning—from the first shock of loss to finding peace in spiritual connection. The book also explores how to cope with special days, the unique grief of losing a child, and the ways loved ones send signs from the other side.

‘They Are OK’ is for anyone who has experienced loss, whether recent or long ago. It reassures readers that they are not alone and that their loved ones are at peace.

John Hughes, an international psychic medium, has spent years helping people find comfort through spiritual communication. His work focuses on healing, love, and the unbreakable bond between the living and those who have passed.

The book will be available soon. For updates, visit the author’s website.

About the Author:

John Hughes is a UK-based psychic medium with over 40 years' experience, continuing a family gift spanning generations. He has provided his unique intuitive guidance to clients worldwide, including celebrities, offering personal readings for inner peace and spiritual mentorship.

Media Contact:

John Hughes Psychic

Email: jh@johnhughespsychic.com

Phone: 0121 769 1693

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.