JBA Brands Targets $147B FSA/HSA Market with AI Health Ring & U.S.-Made Medical App

JBA Brands, backed by AQ Pharmaceuticals, launches over 60 FSA/HSA-eligible SKUs including an FDA-cleared SaMD app and smart ring, made and designed in the USA.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JBA Brands, a consumer health division of AQ Pharmaceuticals, today announced the launch of its portfolio targeting the $147 billion FSA/HSA market. The offering includes more than 60 eligible products, with a flagship focus on an FDA-cleared AI health app and the U.S.-made JBA AICare Smart Ring – both eligible for purchase via flexible spending and health savings accounts (FSA/HSA).

The JBA AI SaMD App delivers real-time insights including heart rate variability (HRV), stress, SpO₂, glucose risk trends, and recovery status. The companion AICare Smart Ring, shipping in October 2025, provides 24/7 wellness tracking for HRV, sleep, SpO₂, heart rate, and more — helping users see both real-time and long-term health patterns.

“This isn’t just wellness. This is a new category of health-tech that fits directly into the way consumers spend on care,” said Tracy Nguyen, CEO of AQ Pharmaceuticals. “We’re helping people turn pre-tax healthcare dollars into meaningful insight-driven tools.”

With product development, assembly, and packaging based entirely in the United States, JBA Brands brings clinical-grade technology to the growing FSA/HSA audience—distinguishing itself from lifestyle-only wearables.

AQ Pharmaceuticals, established in California in 2000, is a woman- and minority-owned business with a track record across medical devices, nutraceuticals, and software. The company has proudly used American Express for over 15 years, and recently became an Amex Merchant, now exploring strategic programs to bring cardholder benefits such as:

• Exclusive discounts for Amex cardholders (even on eligible FSA/HSA items)

• Complimentary access to the JBA AI App with qualifying purchases

• Partnerships for Amex Offers campaigns in the near future

The JBA Brands site is now live at: https://jbabrands-fsa.com

About JBA Brands

JBA Brands develops AI-enabled health tools including FDA-cleared SaMD and U.S.-designed smart devices, focused on cardiovascular, metabolic, and recovery wellness. A division of AQ Pharmaceuticals.

About AQ Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2000 in California, AQ Pharmaceuticals is a minority- and woman-owned company focused on applied health innovation across devices, software, and nutraceuticals. The company holds expertise in OTC, dietary supplements, and clinically aligned consumer health products.

