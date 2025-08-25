AQ Pharmaceuticals’ JBA Brands Targets $147B FSA/HSA Market with Smart Ring & AI SaMD App

JBA AI app wellness

JBA Brands Launches FDA Cleared AI SaMD with AICare Smart Ring, FSA/HSA Eligible and U.S.-Made

This is not just wellness—it’s a new category of business opportunity. We’re opening distribution and joint venture channels for companies that want to ride the next wave of Health 4.0,” — Tracy Nguyen

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JBA Brands, a division of AQ Pharmaceuticals, today announced the launch of its FDA cleared AI software as a medical device (SaMD) paired with the AICare Smart Ring. Both products are FSA/HSA eligible, bringing daily cardiovascular, metabolic, and recovery insights to consumers through a smartphone and ring experience that reveals health trends over time. The AICare Smart Ring is developed, tested, and packaged in the United States; the JBA AI SaMD is manufactured in the United States.

The JBA AI SaMD app is available now and delivers on demand insights including heart rate variability (HRV), stress, blood oxygen (SpO₂), heart rate, blood pressure trends, glucose risk, and more. The AICare Smart Ring, scheduled to begin shipping in October 2025, provides 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen (SpO₂), heart rate variability (HRV), recovery, and overall wellness. Used together, the app offers instantaneous snapshots while the ring provides continuous context—helping users and partners visualize longitudinal health patterns.

For channel and retail partners, this combined offering opens access to the $147 billion FSA/HSA market via pre tax consumer health accounts. With an FDA cleared SaMD and FSA/HSA eligibility, JBA differentiates from lifestyle only wearables. MSRP: US$299, including the first year of AI service.

“This is not just wellness—it’s a new category of business opportunity. We’re opening distribution and joint venture channels for companies that want to ride the next wave of Health 4.0,” said Tracy Nguyen, CEO of AQ Pharmaceuticals and JBA Brands. “If you are looking for a proven solution with clear consumer demand and scalable opportunities across North America, Asia, and other key markets, now is the time to talk to JBA.”

Availability and inquiries:

The JBA AI SaMD app is available now; the AICare Smart Ring is slated to ship in October 2025. For product details, partnership requests, and distribution opportunities, visit jbabrands-fsa.com.

________________________________________

About JBA Brands

JBA Brands AI, a division of AQ Pharmaceuticals, develops AI enabled health technologies that help consumers monitor cardiovascular, metabolic, and recovery health. Its portfolio includes FDA cleared software as a medical device (SaMD) and smart devices designed, tested, and packaged in the United States.

About AQ Pharmaceuticals

AQ Pharmaceuticals focuses on applied health technology and consumer health solutions, partnering across devices, software, and nutraceuticals to bring clinically aligned innovation to market. The company manufactures OTC products and dietary supplements in addition to its work across AI enabled devices and software.

Media Contact

Tracy Nguyen

AQ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CEO/President

Website:

https://jbabrands.ai

https://jbabrands-fsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.