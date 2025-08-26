Every Dollar Stays Local: YMCA’s 5th Gala to Double Impact Through Matching Gift

Lori Buhagiar of Allstate presents a check to support the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign

The 5th Gala will honor Alan Turken and Wallkill East Rotary, feature a matching gift, and raise funds for youth programs and family support.

We believe that investing in our children is investing in our future. This Gala is more than fundraising. It is about solidarity, opportunity, and real, measurable impact.” — Ross Miceli

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The YMCA of Middletown will host its 5th Annual Gala on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Villa Venezia. This year’s event is expected to be the most meaningful yet, serving as the largest annual fundraiser for the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign and featuring an exciting dollar-for-dollar match on all funds raised.This special evening will bring together civic leaders, local businesses, community advocates, and longtime supporters to uplift the mission of the Y. The Annual Gala is the leading event of our Strong Kids Campaign, ensuring that 100 percent of all funds raised go directly back to families in our community. From scholarships for summer camp and swim lessons to emergency child care and youth mentorship programs, every contribution lasts where it matters most.In 2025, we are proud to honor Alan Turken and The Wallkill East Rotary as our Gala honorees. For years, they have stood alongside the YMCA of Middletown as unwavering champions of youth, equity, and community. Their leadership, generosity, and deep-rooted commitment to service have left a lasting impact on countless families, making them a true reflection of what this event is all about.Shine of the Evening: Grand Sponsor, Lori Buhagiar Agency, AllstateA heartfelt thank-you to our esteemed Grand Sponsor, Lori Buhagiar from Allstate, whose unwavering support is helping turn tonight’s vision into real outcomes for local youth and families. Her generosity ensures the Gala’s impact will be felt across our entire community.Event Details at a GlanceDate: Friday, October 17, 2025Time: 5:30 PM – 10:00 PMVenue: Villa Venezia, 2257 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown, NY 10941Features: Full dinner, live music, silent auction, and lots of funGet InvolvedTickets are now available, with early-bird pricing at $125 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and businesses who wish to make an even greater impact. Your participation ensures the YMCA of Middletown can continue transforming lives, one success story at a time.Contact:Adriana Bradleyab@middletownymca.orgAbout the YMCA of MiddletownThe YMCA of Middletown is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has served as a beacon of support to the Orange County community for over 140 years. With locations in Middletown, Monroe (South Orange Family YMCA), Camp Robbins in Walden, and the Center for Youth Programs on Liberty Street in Middletown, the Y proudly serves families across Orange and Sullivan counties. Programs include preschool and Universal Pre-K, before- and after-school care, summer camps, youth sports, swim lessons, teen leadership programs, adult fitness, and wellness services.

