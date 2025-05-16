YMCA of Middletown Hosts First Golf Outing to Benefit Local Families

Community members, local leaders, and sponsors gather at The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge for the YMCA of Middletown’s inaugural Golf Outing in support of the Strong Kids Campaign.

YMCA of Middletown launches first golf outing to raise funds for childcare, camp, and youth programs through its Strong Kids Campaign.

This outing was a meaningful step forward in our mission to provide access, equity, and support for families in our region” — Ross Miceli

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 15, 2025, the YMCA of Middletown Association held its inaugural Golf Outing at The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge to raise funds in support of the Strong Kids Campaign, which provides financial assistance for essential programs including preschool, summer camp, and before and after-school care.The YMCA extends special recognition to New Windsor Pediatrics and Family Care , the event’s lead sponsor, for their exceptional commitment to children’s health and community wellness. Additional thanks go to CSI Construction Inc., Provident Bank, and M&R Energy Resources Corporation for their meaningful support in making this inaugural event a success.“This outing was a meaningful step forward in our mission to provide access, equity, and support for families in our region,” said Ross Miceli, CEO of the YMCA of Middletown. “We are grateful to every sponsor and participant who helped expand what is possible for those we serve.”The need for support in Orange County continues to grow. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey, 13% of residents live below the poverty line. As the cost of living rises, many working families face limited access to affordable childcare and youth development programs. The Strong Kids Campaign helps bridge that gap by offering not only financial assistance but also personalized support based on each family's unique circumstances.In 2024, the YMCA provided more than $398,000 in financial assistance to local families. In 2025, the goal is to raise over $450,000 to meet the increasing demand and ensure that no family is turned away.To support the Strong Kids Campaign or learn more, visit:About the YMCA of MiddletownThe YMCA of Middletown is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving families across Orange and Sullivan counties through locations in Middletown, Monroe (South Orange Family YMCA), and the Center for Youth Programs on Liberty Street. The Y offers preschool and Universal Pre-K, before and after school care, summer camps, youth sports, swim lessons, teen leadership programs, adult fitness, and wellness services. For more information, visit: https://middletownymca.org

