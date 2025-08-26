Agristo Potato Processing Project Progresses in Grand Forks

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

Since announcing plans in January to build a $450 million potato processing facility in Grand Forks, Belgium-based Agristo has continued to make major progress.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since announcing plans in January to build a $450 million potato processing facility in Grand Forks, Belgium-based Agristo has continued to make major progress toward bringing one of the largest private sector investments in northeast North Dakota history to life. The project is expected to create 300–350 new permanent jobs and begin initial site work in 2025.

Agristo first shared its intent to invest in Grand Forks on January 10, 2025, citing the Red River Valley’s unmatched productivity and the region’s strong support for value-added agriculture. Just days later, on January 21st, the Grand Forks City Council approved a memorandum of understanding, signaling early community commitment and opening the door to next steps.

“From day one, this has been an exciting announcement for the Grand Forks region,” said Keith Lund, President & CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation. “The Red River Valley boasts some of the most productive farmland in the United States, which positions Grand Forks as an ideal location for value-added agriculture processing. Agristo’s investment represents both the diversification of our economy and the expansion of opportunities for local farmers.”

The state quickly followed with support. On February 25th, the North Dakota House passed HB 1332, establishing incentives for large value-added ag facilities. The North Dakota Senate advanced the bill on March 25th, securing a $30 million appropriation that Agristo can apply for through the state’s Agriculture Diversification and Development (ADD) Fund. The bill was signed by Governor Armstrong soon after, setting in place a key element of the financing structure.

In April, a City of Grand Forks delegation, including Mayor Brandon Bochenski and EDC President Lund, visited Agristo’s headquarters in Belgium. The delegation toured both a specialty plant in Nazareth and a comprehensive facility in Wielsbeke—similar to the plant planned for Grand Forks. “Agristo’s commitment to its people and producers was inspiring to witness firsthand,” Lund said following the trip. “It only strengthened our excitement to welcome them to our community.”

Locally, the project moved through an extensive approval process. On June 16th, the Grand Forks City Council voted to advance a 20-year, 90% Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) incentive package. The Grand Forks County Commission approved the measure on July 1, followed by the Grand Forks School Board on July 14th. On July 21st, after a public hearing, the PILOT was officially adopted, marking a significant milestone in finalizing the local incentive package.

To celebrate and connect with their new community, Agristo hosted “A Taste of Belgium” on August 25th at Town Square in downtown Grand Forks. The free community event featured Belgian food and music, and was a chance for residents to learn more about the company and its future in the region. The event was attended by an estimated 1,000 people, which demonstrates the community’s excitement about Agirsto and this project. On the same day, Agristo leaders formally signed the development agreement with the City of Grand Forks—another major step toward 2026 construction. Agristo is still in negotiations to purchase land on the north side of Grand Forks and hopes to close on the land by the end of August.

From early legislative support to international relationship-building and local approvals, the Agristo project has been a journey of collaboration between state, local, and international partners and the regional agricultural community. With momentum building and key agreements in place, Grand Forks is well-positioned to welcome its newest global agribusiness partner.



