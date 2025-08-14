A Milestone for Workforce Development: Career Impact Academy Opens in Grand Forks

Grand Forks leaders cut the ribbon on the Career Impact Academy. Career Impact Academy Ribbon Cutting Crowd The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

This week, our community celebrated a vision years in the making: the official ribbon cutting of the Grand Forks Career Impact Academy took place on August 13.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, our community celebrated a vision years in the making — the official ribbon cutting of the Grand Forks Career Impact Academy took place on Wednesday, August 13th. The new $30.5 million career and technical education facility will soon welcome students from across the region, opening doors to hands-on learning in fields that directly align with local and statewide workforce needs.

“This project has been nothing short of inspiring,” said Keith Lund, President & CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation. “The tremendous support from businesses and individuals reflects both the demand for skilled workers and a deep confidence in the future of our region. I’ve been part of many groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings in my 19 years at the EDC — but this one is extra special.”

Lund also acknowledged the extraordinary contributions that made the facility possible. “To the individuals who contributed countless volunteer hours and to the over 90 local businesses, organizations, and individuals that invested more than $11 million to bring this project to fruition, you have changed in a very positive way the trajectory of Grand Forks,” he said.

For the EDC, the facility represents more than a building — it’s a game-changer for workforce development. “The Career Impact Academy is where we connect our young people and adult learners to real-world skills that prepare them for high-demand careers,” said Becca Cruger, EDC Director of Workforce Development. “It’s about creating a pipeline of talent for industries that are essential to our economic growth — from precision agriculture to healthcare, IT, engineering, UAS, and the trades.”

Cruger, who co-chaired the steering committee, praised the teamwork it took to reach this point. “The number of moving parts in a project like this is staggering. But every challenge was met with solutions, creativity, and collaboration. It’s proof of what’s possible when a community shares a vision and sees it through.”

The facility, located near Gateway Drive and 42nd Street, is designed for active, hands-on learning. Students in grades 10–12 will begin classes on August 28, with programming also available for college students and adults looking to advance or change careers. Program areas include:

• Automotive technology

• Precision agriculture

• Culinary arts

• Medical careers

• IT and computer science

• Robotics, engineering, and architecture

• Building trades

• And more

The Academy will collaborate with higher education partners such as the University of North Dakota, Northland Community and Technical College, Mayville State University, and Lake Region State College to provide seamless pathways from high school to post-secondary education and careers.

The EDC also extends a special thank-you to Janell Regimbal, whose expertise and tireless coordination were instrumental in navigating the complex grant application process and ensuring the project’s momentum from start to finish.

As students, educators, and industry partners prepare to bring the space to life, the Career Impact Academy stands as a bold investment in the region’s future. “This is more than a building,” Lund said. “It’s a commitment to opportunity, innovation, and the prosperity of the Grand Forks region for decades to come.”

To learn more about the Career Impact Academy, visit https://cia.gfschools.org/



