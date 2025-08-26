Twenty two year old highway safety charity, reaches a milestone

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! Destructive driving is No accident, they are crimes! Infant behind the wheel. If we can educate early, we will have success.

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- **Americans United Against Destructive Driving Celebrates Helping 10,000 Victims in 22 Years**Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a dedicated all-volunteer organization, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone by assisting 10,000 victims of destructive driving crashes over its 22-year history.Since its founding, AUADD has committed itself to reducing the harmful impact of reckless driving through education and support. The organization’s flagship program, *Turn On Safe Driving*, has educated over 400,000 teens since 2003 using paper-based materials distributed at high schools across the country. AUADD’s ongoing mission is clear: to achieve zero destructive driving incidents.“Our goal is zero,” said a spokesperson for AUADD. “We believe if we can continue to educate teens at the high school level using our proven educational tools, which will soon be available in an app form, we can reach upwards of one million teens a year. The app will allow us to educate teens more quickly and effectively, expanding the reach of our lifesaving message.”The upcoming app version of *Turn On Safe Driving* is expected to modernize the program’s delivery and engage a larger audience through accessible, interactive content. AUADD hopes that this innovative tool will accelerate efforts to combat destructive driving and ultimately save lives by encouraging safer driving habits among young drivers.**About Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD)**Founded 22 years ago, AUADD is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to preventing destructive driving crashes through education and victim support. Its signature program, *Turn On Safe Driving*, has helped educate hundreds of thousands of teens on the importance of safe driving, aiming to reduce accidents caused by reckless behavior on the road.**Contact:**Shawna BaldiniCommunity DirectorAmericans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD)Phone: 844-334-9300Email: Shawnabaldini@gmail.comAlternative Email: President@Auadd.orgWebsite: www.auadd.org

