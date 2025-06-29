Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) is proud to announce a new director to their charity.

Newest AUADD board member Anil I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! Preventable

A 23 year old, all-volunteer teen education, highway safety501C3 charity, adds to their board.

Mr. Thapa has been a volunteer for AUADD for over a year. The President of AUADD, William M Piecuch, Jr. thought it was time to bring this dedicated volunteer into an official role at AUADD.” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), is proud to welcome a valuable piece to our charity, in the form of a new director. Please join us in welcoming Mr. (New dad) Anil Thapa. Anil is married to Kreepa, and has very recently became the father of Nile Thapa. Their first child.Mr. Thapa has been a volunteer for AUADD for over a year. The President of AUADD, William M Piecuch, Jr. thought it was time to bring this dedicated volunteer into an official role at AUADD. We at AUADD could not have chosen a better person to add to our family and charity. Below id Anil's professional biography:Anil Thapa - Professional BiographyAnil Thapa holds a Master’s degree in Social Work and brings a wealth of experience in both the non-profit and corporate sectors. With a solid foundation in community service, Anil spent two years as a dedicated secretary at a reputed NGO in Nepal, where he played a pivotal role in managing operations, coordinating projects, and fostering community engagement.Currently, Anil is the CEO of a digital marketing company in Kansas City, USA. His transition from the non-profit sector to the corporate world has equipped him with a unique perspective on organizational management, strategic planning, and digital transformation. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant growth, leveraging innovative marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and drive business success.Anil’s passion for social work remains a driving force in his career. He is committed to utilizing his expertise in leadership, project management, and digital marketing to contribute to the mission and vision of non-profit organizations. Anil aims to bring a strategic approach to program development, stakeholder engagement, and resource optimization, ensuring sustainable impact and growth for the organization.Anil Thapa's Contribution to AUADDAnil Thapa, with his diverse background in social work and corporate leadership, is well-equipped to significantly contribute to AUADD's mission of combating destructive driving. Here are several ways Anil can add value to the organization:Strategic Planning:Drawing on his experience as a CEO, Anil can assist in refining AUADD’s strategic plan, ensuring that the organization's goals are clear, measurable, and achievable.Fundraising and Resource Mobilization:Leveraging his network and experience in digital marketing, Anil can spearhead innovative fundraising campaigns to secure necessary resources.He can develop partnerships with corporate entities, seeking sponsorships and collaborations to amplify AUADD’s impact.Community Outreach and Engagement:Anil's background in social work equips him with the skills needed to effectively engage with communities, raising awareness about the dangers of destructive driving.He has helped to design and implement community programs that educate and involve local populations in AUADD’s initiatives.Program Development and Evaluation:Anil has contributed to the development of new programs and initiatives, ensuring they are data-driven and effectively address the issue of destructive driving.He has established metrics for program evaluation, helping AUADD measure the success and impact of its efforts, and make informed adjustments as needed.App Development for AUADD's Biggest Mission:Leveraging his experience in digital transformation, Anil can lead the development of a mobile app to further AUADD’s mission.He can collaborate with tech developers to create a user-friendly app that raises awareness, educates users, and tracks safe driving behaviors, ultimately contributing to a decrease in destructive driving incidents.By integrating his expertise and passion for social causes, Anil Thapa can help AUADD advance its mission, create sustainable change, and save lives on the road.

