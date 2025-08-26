Press Conference in Puerto Rico Broadcasts Benefits of the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excitement is growing for the opportunity to get on cruise lines’ radars at the Caribbean’s premier industry event, as leading executives from Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) joined on Thursday at a press conference about the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show, taking place in San Juan from October 20-24."Hosting the FCCA Conference this October places Puerto Rico at the forefront of the region's cruise industry and highlights our capability to host major conventions,” said Governor Jenniffer González Colón, who participated in the press conference. “The Conference will strengthen ongoing initiatives to grow our cruise sector, which generates over $170 million in economic activity. We will continue to support the Puerto Rico Tourism Company's efforts to expand the industry on the island, creating jobs and stimulating economic development."“This event represents more than just an open door to the cruise industry, but also a foot in the door with executives who decide where ships call, what sells onboard, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure,” said Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA. “With already almost 100 cruise executives confirmed two months before the event, the industry is clearly looking for more business in the Caribbean and Latin America, so now destinations and stakeholders must answer the call. Puerto Rico broadcasted their commitment to continue improving their cruise tourism, and we look forward to furthering our work with the private and public sectors to increasing the benefits for Puerto Ricans.”In his opening remarks, Adam Ceserano, President of FCCA, emphasized the importance of the event bringing both near-term business and long-term opportunities that strengthen not only Puerto Rico’s economy, but also the entire Caribbean cruise community: “This conference is not just about immediate business — it’s about building the partnerships that bring more ships, more passengers, and more economic growth for Puerto Rico and the entire Caribbean.”The FCCA Conference and Trade Show will feature key cruise executives in an interactive agenda including one-on-one meetings; workshops led by both cruise leaders and successful stakeholders to help foster business and understanding; and networking functions linking the attendees and executives in more casual environments, while displaying some of the best to see, hear, and taste in Puerto Rico.Additionally, Puerto Rico is pulling out all the stops to impress the cruise executives with a specialized itinerary featuring some of the sites, infrastructure – and, of course, people – to collaborate on ways to not only increase cruise tourism, but also fulfill specific objectives and ensure a sustainable and long-term future that benefits the people.To that end, PRTC has already scheduled numerous exclusive tours, site visits, and meetings including various private and public stakeholders – while also taking place in efforts like the press conference to help encourage locals to attend the event.“The Government of Puerto Rico is delighted that FCCA has once again chosen us as host of the most important cruise industry event in the Caribbean. The visit of hundreds of top global industry executives, including presidents and CEOs, as well as tour operators, port agents, and representatives of tourist attractions from member states, offers an ideal forum to discuss long and short-term tactics to foster the growth of cruise travel throughout the region,” said Willianette Robles Cancel, Executive Director, PRTC, during the press conference. “The Conference will also provide PRTC, the government agency in charge of Air and Maritime Access negotiations, the opportunity to discuss strategies to expand Puerto Rico’s role as the Caribbean’s leading homeport.”For more information and registration, please visit www.FCCAConference.com PHOTO CAPTION: From left to right: Norberto Negrón, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority; Willianette Robles Cancel, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC); Jenniffer González Colón, Governor of Puerto Rico; Michele Paige, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA); Adam Ceserano, President of the FCCA; and Jorge Pérez, Regional General Manager of ASM Global and the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

