Great Atlantic Resources Launches AGORACOM Cashless AI Marketing Program and Verified Discussion Forum

VANCOUVER, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign with AGORACOM that will feature industry leading AI generated content to reach investors of all demographics around the world. In addition, Great Atlantic will launch a Verified Forum on AGORACOM that will provide moderated, civilized engagement between management and shareholders. The Company will pay $0 in cash for the program, utilizing AGORACOM's cashless, fully compliant shares-for-services program.AGORACOM INDUSTRY LEADING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CONTENTAs the pioneer of online investor relations and digital marketing for over 25 years, AGORACOM launched its AI Content Showcase on January 23rd, in which Great Atlantic CEO Chris Anderson was in attendance and a participant. AGORACOM demonstrated how the use of Artificial Intelligence content will provide Great Atlantic with an ability to create faster, stronger and emotional connections telling the Company story to global investor audiences including:● AI Movie Trailer A Cinematic Presentation Of Our Story As A Movie Trailer● Small Cap Odyssey A Time Warp Journey Of Our Company’s Journey● AI Avatars A Demographic Mix Of Storytellers To Reach Different Audiences● Multilingual Avatars A Mix of French, German, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic StorytellersChristopher Anderson, President & CEO Of Great Atlantic Resources stated “I have always wanted to communicate our story in a way that transcends old fashioned and dated techniques but it just wasn’t possible until now. Once I saw AGORACOM’s Artificial Intelligence content I realized we could start to reach new audiences and talk about our company like a Fortune 500 company.”SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORKGreat Atlantic will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impressions, content marketing, and social media engagement across the entire AGORACOM network.In 2024, AGORACOM surpassed 800 million lifetime page views from 8.6 million investors who visited AGORACOM's channels over 65 million times, shattering industry engagement rates by more than 350%.AGORACOM.com, is ranked in the top 0.15% of all sites in the world by Amazon's Alexa website ranker before it was recently retired by Amazon.AGORACOM engagement rates on X have ranked 260% above industry standards for multiple years, while its YouTube channel generated over 110,000 hours of videos viewed by small-cap investors over the last 4 years.VERIFIED FORUM FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERSAGORACOM Verified Forums for civil engagement between shareholders and management completes the engagement cycle by providing stakeholders with a community that provides full transparency, communications efficiency for companies and FUD protection from nefarious investors who use misinformation and disinformation to hurt companies.George Tsiolis, Founder of AGORACOM stated “By combining insanely great AI content with verified forums, we are solving two major problems for small cap public companies who want to communicate and engage in a manner that is consistent with the biggest companies in the world. With artificial intelligence accelerating at exponential rates, small cap companies would have been left behind due to their lack of resources - but AGORACOM AI combined with verified forums now puts small cap companies back in firm control of their messaging and engagement. Chris Anderson was the first CEO to see this and we couldn’t be happier to launch a program for Great Atlantic Resources.”The Great Atlantic HUB, containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information updated in real-time, can be found at:The Great Atlantic discussion forum can be found at:SHARES FOR SERVICESFEES: $CDN 125,000 + HST$25,000 worth of shares (+HST) will be issued in 5 instalments:● Commencement● $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the third month: November 26, 2025● $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the sixth month: February 26, 2026● $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the ninth month: May 26, 2026● $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the term: August 26, 2026The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser in each period, calculated using the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.On Behalf of the board of directors“Christopher R. Anderson”Mr. Christopher R. AndersonPresident CEO Director604-488-3900Investor Relations:1-416-628-1560IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com___Never miss an update!Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.LINKEDIN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/greatatlanticresources X: https://x.com/GreatAtlRes FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/GreatAtlanticResources INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/greatatlanticresources/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GreatAtlanticTV/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatatlanticresources About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

