Great Atlantic Receives $25,000 Grant from The New Brunswick Government for Exploration at its Glenelg Property

Glenelg Gold - Antimony - Vanadium Property Antimony (stibnite) bearing vein at Glenelg Property Vanadium & Titanium bearing bedrock at Glenelg Property

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce it has received a grant for up to $25,000 from the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development for exploration on the Company’s Glenelg Gold – Antimony – Vanadium Property, located in southwest New Brunswick.The grant to Great Atlantic was awarded through the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development Junior Mining Assistance Program (NBJMAP). The grant funds will support planned 2025 exploration at the Glenelg Property for a variety of metals including gold, antimony, vanadium, titanium and lithium.“We are very appreciative of this support from the New Brunswick government for work at Glenelg which will support development of the various exploration targets for various commodities including gold, antimony, vanadium, titanium and lithium on the property,” states Christopher Anderson, President, CEO and Director for Great Atlantic.Great Atlantic is planning exploration in multiple target areas within the Glenelg Property during 2025. Some work has already been completed with rock samples being collected for gold and multi-element analysis in the southern region of the property in the area of the Johnson Lake gold – silver mineral occurrence (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1304). Great Atlantic confirmed highly anomalous levels of gold during 2023 in an outcrop in this area with a grab sample returning 0.501 grams / tonne (g/t) gold (see Company news release of November 30, 2023). Great Atlantic collected another grab sample from this outcrop during 2024 which returned a highly anomalous value of 0.462 g/t gold. This outcrop is altered and pyrite bearing.The Company is planning exploration during 2025 within the south – central region of the property in the area of an antimony bearing vein (quartz-carbonate-stibnite) discovered during 2022 with high grade antimony. The vein occurs in a highway-cut bedrock exposure. Massive stibnite (antimony sulfide) occurs locally within the vein at the exposure. An initial 2022 grab sample (1.83 kilograms sample weight) returned a high-grade antimony value of 23.4% (see Company news release of August 16, 2022). The northwest striking and steeply dipping vein is up to 0.6 meters wide where the 2022 grab sample was collected. Four samples were collected from the same section of the vein during 2023 (within an approximately 0.6 meters by 0.4 meters area) including two samples returning high grade antimony values of 13.75% (6.36 kilograms sample weight) and 13.70% (4.94 kilograms sample weight) (see Company news release of April 30, 2024).A third area of 2025 focus is within the northern region of the property where 2023 rock samples returned anomalous lithium values (see Company news release of March 14, 2024). An outcrop grab sample from a highly oxidized and locally faulted outcrop returned an anomalous value of 820 parts per million (ppm) lithium. A grab sample from a granite boulder with quartz veins returned an anomalous value of 920 ppm lithium. The distance between these two rock sample locations is approximately 320 meters in a northwest – southeast direction.Local sampling of the Bocabec Gabbro is also planned during 2025 to analyze for vanadium and titanium. A 2018 outcrop grab sample from the Bocabec Gabbro (southeast region of the property) returned 0.33% V2O5 and 10.3% TiO2 (see Company news release of May 6, 2019).Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling as well as soil geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys are currently planned during 2025 within the Glenelg property to define trenching and diamond drilling targets. Rock and soil samples collected during 2025 will be submitted to an independent, certified laboratory for gold and multi-element analysis.Gold analysis of the 2023 and 2024 rock samples discussed in this news release was by fire assay – AA while antimony analysis of 2022 and 2023 rock samples discussed in this news release was by XRF (following lithium borate fusion). The 2023 rock samples yielding anomalous lithium values were analyzed by four acid digestion – ICP-AES analysis. Vanadium and titanium analysis of the 2018 rock sample discussed in this news release was by XRF fusion. ALS Canada Ltd., a certified laboratory independent of Great Atlantic, conducted the analysis of these rock samples. The 2018-2024 exploration programs at the Glenelg Property were supervised by a Qualified Person while the 2025 exploration program is being supervised by a Qualified Person.Part of the northern boundary of the Glenelg Property borders the Clarence Stream Project of Galway Metals Inc. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2022, reporting total Indicated resources of 12,396,000 tonnes at 2.31 g/t gold and total Inferred resources of 15,963,000 tonnes at 2.60 g/t gold. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Clarence Stream Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Property.David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement, previously announced on May 1, 2025 consisting of 1,764,707 flow through units at a price of $0.085 per share for gross proceeds of $150,000. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.12 for 24 months after closing. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche of the flow through shares will be subject to a hold period of October 11, 2025.The Company has also closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 1, 2025 consisting of 1,536,542 units of the Hard Dollar portion of the financing for gross proceeds of $99,875. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.10 for 24 months after closing. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche of these hard dollar shares will be subject to a hold period of October 6, 2025.The Company paid a cash commission on the flow through portion of $12,000 and issued 141,176 finders warrants to PB Markets Inc. The finder warrants are valid for 2 years from closing with an exercise price of $0.085 The Company paid a cash commission on the hard dollar portion of $806.00 and issued 12,400 finder warrants to Leede Financial Inc. These finder warrants are valid for 2 years from closing with an exercise price of $0.10.The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and exploration work on the Company’s properties.The closing of the private placement financing is subject to final TSX-V approval.On Behalf of the board of directors“Christopher R. Anderson”Mr. Christopher R. AndersonPresident CEO Director604-488-3900Investor Relations:1-416-628-1560IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com---Never miss an update!Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.LINKEDIN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/greatatlanticresources X: https://x.com/GreatAtlRes FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/GreatAtlanticResources INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/greatatlanticresources/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GreatAtlanticTV/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatatlanticresources About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Great Atlantic Resource Corp.888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.