New Wildlife Regulations Taking Effect September 12

Expanded Senior License Options and Longer Coyote Season Among Key Changes

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has announced several regulation updates taking effect September 12, including new discounted licenses for Kansas seniors and an extended season for night vision coyote hunting.

New 5-Year Senior Licenses

Kansas residents ages 65–74 will soon have access to three new multi-year license options:

5-Year Hunting License – $50

5-Year Fishing License – $50

5-Year Combination Hunting & Fishing License – $90

One-year senior licenses remain available at half the standard adult rate.

“We introduced these new options after our authority to offer the deeply discounted 10-year senior licenses—commonly known as the senior lifetime license—expired,” said KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy. “While we’re still working to bring back the 10-year license, these five-year options give seniors more choices right now.”

Longer Night Vision Coyote Season

Hunters using night vision equipment will now have a longer season to pursue coyotes. The updated season runs from September 1 to March 13, excluding firearm deer seasons. Due to the timing of the regulation change, the 2025–2026 season will only include:

September 29–December 2, 2025

December 15–31, 2025

January 1–March 31, 2026

Other Regulation Updates

Trout Permit Fee Increase:Raised from $12 to $17.50 to cover rising stocking costs.

Mussel Fees Removed:Mussel fishing and dealer fees were eliminated because commercial mussel harvesting was banned in 2022.

Muzzleloader Ammunition Update:Hunters may now use either lead or non-lead (nontoxic) shot when hunting big game with muzzleloaders—a type of firearm loaded from the front of the barrel.

Deer Permit Adjustments: More whitetail antlerless deer tags will be available in southeastern and central Kansas. Fewer whitetail antlerless deer tags will be available in northwestern Kansas due to declining deer populations. Extended firearm season dates were added for southeastern deer management units. 2025-2026 dates for Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth, and Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range were set to support military access while respecting Department of Defense operations. For full details and maps of the deer management units, visit: https://ksoutdoors.gov/Hunting/Hunting-Regulations/Deer/Kansas-Deer-Management-Maps



As part of its ongoing efforts, KDWP is working to make fish and wildlife regulations easier to understand and more consistent across activities and regions.

“We know that navigating outdoor regulations can be confusing, especially for new hunters and anglers,” said Secretary Kennedy. “That’s why we’re committed to standardizing our rules wherever possible—so Kansans can spend less time decoding regulations and more time enjoying the outdoors.”

The 2025–2026 Hunting & Furharvesting Regulations Summary is available now online and will soon be available at KDWP offices and many of the locations where hunting licenses are sold.

