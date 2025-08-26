August 26, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces New Solicitor General

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces New Solicitor General

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares is announcing that Kevin Gallagher has been named Solicitor General of Virginia.

Since August 20, Kevin Gallagher has been serving as Solicitor General after serving as Principal Deputy Solicitor General and Director of Tenth Amendment Litigation. He succeeds previous Solicitor General Erika Maley.

“I want to thank Erika Maley for her outstanding leadership and service to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Kevin Gallagher’s appellate experience, sound judgment, and commitment to the rule of law will serve Virginia well as our Office continues to protect the constitutional rights of all Virginians.”

Prior to joining the Miyares administration in January 2022, Kevin worked at the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, most recently as Counsel, and clerked for the Honorable Alice M. Batchelder of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and completed undergraduate studies at Grove City College.

The Solicitor General’s Office represents the governor, the attorney general, and government agencies of Virginia in appeals in the United States Supreme Court, the Fourth Circuit, and the Virginia Supreme Court, and in various litigation in district courts and federal courts of appeals throughout the United States.

