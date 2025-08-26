COMMISSIONER MILLER PROMOTES RESOURCES TO HELP NEW FARMERS SUCCEED IN TEXAS AGRICULTURE

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is reminding Texans about valuable resources for new farmers. The USDA Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Direct Farm Ownership Down Payment Loan allows beginning farmers and ranchers to fund up to 45 percent of a farm’s purchase price with just a 5 percent down payment, providing essential support.

“Texas farmers and ranchers just starting out have an incredible opportunity to launch their futures,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. 'With support from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, beginner farmers and ranchers can transform Texas land into the American dream. We are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders right here in Texas.”

To qualify as a “beginning farmer,” you must have been in business for less than ten years, own no more than 30 percent of the average-size farm in your county, and actively participate in managing the operation. Applicants typically require at least three years of experience, although education, military service, or mentorship can sometimes fulfill this requirement.

These loans also help level the playing field for anyone wanting to enter agribusiness. The down payment program is specifically designed for beginning farmers and ranchers, giving them priority access to financing with the same favorable terms: 5 percent down, 45 percent financing. The loan amount can be up to about $300,000, depending on the farm’s price, its appraised value, or a cap of $667,000, whichever is smaller.

For those looking to make their funds go further, FSA partners with commercial lenders through joint financing. FSA can cover up to 50 percent of the purchase price, while another lender provides the rest. That means increased buying power and competitive interest rates.

“You’re not just buying land: you’re investing in your future and America’s future,” Commissioner Miller continued. “With FSA’s support, you have the tools, the terms, and the trust to make it happen. But don’t wait too long, these loans are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Need assistance? Visit your local FSA office or USDA Service Center. They’re ready to help you explore your options and find your path to success in farming.

For more information about Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Loans, click here .

To find a local USDA service center, click here .

###