Southern Steer Butcher Launches New Innovative Box Program

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Steer Butcher, a rapidly growing franchise of modern neighborhood butcher shops, recently announced their new Southern Steer Signature Boxes program.Southern Steer Signature Boxes offer ten unique bundles of products, conveniently and attractively wrapped, aimed at simplifying a guest’s ability to purchase curated offerings to sample, gift, or even use for multiple meal solutions throughout the week.Boxes are available across four different categories:• Tastings: Includes a taste of the products that made Southern Steer Butcher famous, a sampling of Wagyu steaks, burgers, and hot dogs, or a collection of homemade appetizers• Lovers: Boxes for guests with an affinity for a certain type of product who specifically want to try a selection of gourmet flavors of sausage, jerky, or handmade burgers• Gifts: Includes a collection of seasonings from around the United States and the best flavors from Southern Steer private label offerings• Meals: Offering you three, ready-to-cook dinner solutions in two different boxes. One box includes stuffed peppers, meatloaf, and fajita ingredients while the other focuses on kid favorites like hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, and mac & cheese.While many butchers offer box programs, many of them require a membership or are only focused on large quantities of meats, sides, and desserts, and, typically, at a much higher price point.“We wanted to create something that was fresh, high-quality, convenient, and packed with value,” said Greg Snyder, founder of Southern Steer Butcher. “What I love most about our new box program is it’s priced and sized right to be approachable for any customer. Being able to order online or in store and pick up at any Southern Steer location offers a new level of convenience for our guests with busy and hectic schedules.”Box pricing may vary by store, but generally range between $30 and $85. You can learn more about Southern Steer Signature Boxes by visiting https://www.southernsteer.com/signature-boxes or by contacting a store near you.****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for families, culinary artists, and grill-masters alike. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates eight stores in Florida, Texas, and Georgia with plans to open new locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Nevada soon. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com

