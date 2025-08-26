Messner Reeves Announces Managing Partners of Las Vegas Office

Karie Wilson, Co-Managing Partner, Messner Reeves LLP (Las Vegas) Katherine Turpen, Co-Managing Partner, Messner Reeves LLP (Las Vegas) Christina Mundy, Managing Trial Partner, Messner Reeves LLP (Las Vegas)

Messner Reeves LLP announces Katherine Turpen and Karie Wilson as co-Managing Partners of its Las Vegas office and Christina Mundy as Managing Trial Partner.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP, a national full-service business law firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Turpen and Karie Wilson as co-Managing Partners of its Las Vegas office and Christina Mundy as Managing Trial Partner. These appointments reflect the firm’s commitment to collaborative leadership and its continued investment in Southern Nevada. As the firm celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025, this strategic move reflects a forward-looking vision for growth and innovation.

A TRUSTED LEGAL PRESENCE IN LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2014, Messner Reeves’ Las Vegas office has grown into a key regional hub for the firm, known for its strong foothold in corporate defense, civil and commercial litigation, and insurance law. The office also has a robust healthcare law practice, representing physicians, clinics, and medical organizations in regulatory matters, malpractice defense, and business litigation.

As Messner Reeves continues to expand nationally with 10 offices across the U.S., the Las Vegas team has played a critical role in representing business owners, insurers, and healthcare professionals navigating complex legal issues in Nevada and beyond.

MEET THE NEW MANAGING PARTNERS

Karie Wilson is a seasoned litigator with over two decades of experience representing clients in insurance defense litigation, including transportation, premises liability and product liability. Since joining Messner Reeves, she has been a trusted leader on trial teams and has mentored junior attorneys through some of the firm’s most complex cases. Karie is also a strong advocate for diversity in the legal profession and has helped guide the office’s community engagement and pro bono initiatives.

Katherine Turpen, a respected Professional Negligence litigator, defends Nevada Health Care Providers, their practice groups and facilities against claims of Medical Malpractice. She is known for her pragmatic legal counsel and strategic defense in high-exposure matters. As a partner with the firm, she has grown and strengthened Messner Reeves’ position in the Nevada healthcare defense market.

Christina Mundy is a seasoned trial lawyer with a diverse practice that consists of high-profile and high-stakes employment, corporate, and catastrophic injury defense. She is also called upon by clients for crisis management assistance. Christina also serves as outside general counsel for small to mid-sized businesses, advising them on day-to-day legal issues that range from small disputes to “bet the company” litigation. Her courtroom skills have earned her a distinguished reputation and she is experienced in every aspect of litigation and trial, from jury selection to cross-examination to summation.

CELEBRATING A LEGACY OF GROWTH AND INNOVATION

This leadership transition comes as Messner Reeves celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. Founded in Denver in 1995, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized business law powerhouse with more than 140 attorneys across offices in Colorado, California, Nevada, New York, Utah, Arizona, and beyond. In recent years, Messner Reeves has received recognition for its innovative approaches to client service, firm culture, and strategic growth.

Earlier this year, the firm commemorated its 30th year in business by unveiling a new office design concept in Denver aimed at supporting attorney collaboration and hybrid work, underscoring its commitment to evolving with the modern legal landscape. The firm’s continued investment in leadership, like the appointments in Las Vegas, reflects its long-term vision of empowering attorneys and elevating service for its clients.

ABOUT MESSNER REEVES LLP

Messner Reeves LLP is a full-service business law firm offering a complete range of legal services to a diverse client base, from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups and private individuals. With offices across the United States, Messner Reeves combines local expertise with national reach in areas such as litigation, healthcare law, corporate law, employment law, immigration law, intellectual property, real estate, and insurance defense.

The Las Vegas office, located in the heart of the city’s legal district, serves clients across Nevada with a focus on corporate and civil defense, insurance litigation, and healthcare representation. The firm’s attorneys are known for their courtroom experience, pragmatic counsel, and deep industry knowledge.

For more information, visit www.messner.com.

