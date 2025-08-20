Messner Reeves Launches Artificial Intelligence Legal Services with Addition of AI Law Leader Beverly Rich

AI Attorney Beverly Rich joins Messner Reeves' Orange County Office

Messner Reeves strengthens capabilities with the hiring of AI attorney and scholar Beverly Rich to guide corporate clients through AI policy and governance.

AI is reshaping industries and redefining legal frameworks. My practice helps businesses harness AI’s potential while ensuring they uphold legal and ethical obligations.” — Beverly Rich, Partner, Messner Reeves LLP

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP today announced the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) legal services with the addition of Beverly Rich, a respected leader in AI law, corporate strategy, and policy development. Rich, a partner in the Orange County office, will focus her practice on guiding corporate clients through strategic planning and policy-making in the fast-evolving AI landscape.

Rich is widely recognized for her thought leadership at the intersection of law and technology. She serves as an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, where she teaches Law and the Fundamentals of AI and will soon launch an executive education course on AI. She is also a sought-after speaker and published author on AI law, policy, and the transformative impact of AI on business and legal operations.

AI attorney Beverly Rich shared, “AI is fundamentally reshaping industries and redefining traditional legal frameworks. Companies today are adopting new technologies and confronting novel questions of governance, competitive positioning, accountability, and risk. My practice helps businesses harness AI’s potential while ensuring they uphold legal and ethical obligations.”

Rich’s recent scholarship includes co-authoring the forthcoming article AI-Powered Lawyering: AI Reasoning Models, Retrieval Augmented Generation, and the Future of Legal Practice (2025), as well as influential works such as How AI is Changing Contracts (Harvard Business Review, 2018). Her research and consulting experience equip her to advise companies on AI governance, risk management, and implementation strategies that align with business goals.

The firm's AI practice provides comprehensive services, including risk assessment, policy drafting, compliance monitoring, contract development, and strategic counsel for AI integration across corporate operations. With Rich’s expertise, the firm strengthens its commitment to helping clients embrace innovation while protecting their legal and ethical interests.

Messner Reeves President Jim Smith commented, "As we continue to evolve and innovate as a business, we are excited to harness AI technology as part of the legal services we provide to our clients."

ABOUT MESSSNER REEVES LLP

Messner Reeves LLP is a full-service law firm providing legal expertise across a wide range of practice areas, including corporate law, litigation, intellectual property, immigration, and emerging technologies. With a commitment to innovation and client-focused service, Messner Reeves serves businesses nationwide from its offices across the United States. Learn more at Messner.com

