KFSHRC Adopts AI Brain Implant That Halves Parkinson’s Medication Needs

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has introduced a cutting-edge brain implant that leverages artificial intelligence to detect abnormal brain signals and deliver targeted stimulation in real time. As one of the region’s earliest adopters of this technology, KFSHRC is offering patients, especially those with Parkinson’s disease, an opportunity to reduce medication use by up to 50% while improving daily function, stability, and quality of life.This state-of-the-art innovation enables patients to better control neurological symptoms and potentially lower medication doses by as much as 50%, reducing side effects and improving daily activities- especially for those with Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and movement disorders.The device’s built-in artificial intelligence rapidly analyses brain signals to detect abnormal activity patterns and responds by providing targeted electrical stimulation to restore neural balance. This allows for highly accurate, adaptive treatment that adjusts to the patient’s condition in real time without requiring continuous manual intervention from healthcare professionals.While benefits start to appear within the first few weeks post-implantation, achieving optimal results requires a fine-tuning period of one to three months, during which electrical responses are calibrated according to real-time brain signals collected by the device.The procedure utilises minimally invasive methods lasting only three to five hours, avoiding large surgical cuts. This approach lessens recovery time, minimises complications, and encourages a quicker return to everyday activities.This achievement highlights KFSHRC’s ongoing progress in harnessing artificial intelligence and medical innovation to provide high-precision, specialised care, meet patient needs, and shape an advanced therapeutic model for the region and beyond.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa.

