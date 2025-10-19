Saudi Arabia’s KFSHRC Ranks Among the World’s Top Centers for Kidney Transplant Outcomes

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has recorded exceptional kidney transplant survival rates, with one-year patient and graft survival ranging between 97 percent and 99 percent, placing it among the world’s leading reference centers. These outcomes reflect the efficiency of KFSHRC’s integrated model of care, which ensures precision and continuity across all stages of the transplant journey, from evaluation and preparation to meticulous postoperative follow up that sustains long term success.KFSHRC’s kidney transplant program operates under an integrated, multidisciplinary framework that combines decades of clinical expertise with advanced immunological matching and precise genetic assessment, aimed at achieving the best possible outcomes and minimizing the risk of organ rejection.The hospital’s efforts extend beyond surgical excellence to include post-transplant preventive care through a dedicated vaccination clinic for solid organ recipients, which provides customized immunization plans tailored to each patient’s immune condition. This initiative reduces infection rates and enhances long-term graft stability.Demonstrating the efficiency of its system, KFSHRC recently performed 10 paired kidney transplants within two consecutive days, marking an unprecedented milestone for a single center worldwide. The achievement reflects the seamless coordination between medical, engineering, and administrative teams, supported by a sophisticated logistical framework that enables simultaneous multi-donor operations with precision and safety.Since establishing its organ transplant program in 1981, KFSHRC has successfully completed over 5,000 kidney transplants, positioning it among a select group of global centers to have reached this milestone in surgical excellence.As part of its participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, KFSHRC will showcase its kidney transplant program as one of the most successful in the Middle East and globally, reflecting a patient-centered medical vision that integrates innovation, research, and clinical precision. The hospital will also highlight its achievements in robotic surgery, gene therapy, and smart neurology as part of its ongoing role in driving the Kingdom’s transformation toward a more advanced and sustainable healthcare ecosystem.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance 2024. It was also listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.

