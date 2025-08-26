E4 Supports Alton Steel’s Renewable Energy Transition Through Community Solar Enrollment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E4, a leading energy and sustainability consulting firm, has partnered with Alton Steel to implement a Community Solar solution that reduces costs while supporting the company’s long-term energy and sustainability goals.As a major steel producer operating a 200-ton electric arc furnace and a 14-inch bar mill in Alton, Illinois, Alton Steel plays a key role in regional manufacturing and infrastructure. Through this new Community Solar subscription, the company is taking an important step toward aligning with their long-term sustainability goals and demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship while managing long-term operational costs.Community Solar offers commercial and industrial businesses a direct way to support clean energy generation without the need for on-site solar installations or upfront capital investment. Participating companies subscribe to off-site solar farms and receive credits on their utility bills, creating meaningful cost savings while contributing to a cleaner and more resilient power grid.E4 worked closely with Alton Steel to assess energy usage patterns, identify the right solar subscription opportunity, and streamline the enrollment process. The resulting agreement provides Alton Steel with monetary bill credits linked to renewable energy generation – reducing electricity expenses while reinforcing the company’s sustainability commitments and allowing it to maintain focus on core industrial operations.Supporting renewable energy isn’t new for Alton Steel, having previously installed a behind the meter solar system on their plant property which meets some of its energy needs and with plans to expand its solar capacity in the future. Chris Ervin, CEO of Alton Steel, emphasized the importance of solar energy in the company's production operations. "Solar energy is not just a sustainable choice; it's a strategic one for Alton Steel. By integrating solar power into our production processes, we can reduce energy costs and enhance our operational efficiency. This transition to renewable energy is crucial for the future of our company and for the environment."Jonathan Siegle, Founder and Managing Member of E4, added: “Manufacturers like Alton Steel are proving that sustainability and industrial performance don’t have to be at odds. Community Solar offers a smart, cost-effective way for companies in heavy industry to stabilize energy expenses and participate in the clean energy transition. We’re honored to play a role in supporting that progress.”Alton Steel’s enrollment reflects a broader shift across Illinois’ industrial landscape, where forward-thinking organizations – including manufacturers, public agencies, and large-scale energy users – are collaborating with E4 to integrate renewable energy strategies that reduce costs, and strengthen long-term competitiveness.CEO Ervin said that “E4's support in this transition has been invaluable. Their expertise in renewable energy solutions has enabled Alton Steel to seamlessly integrate solar power into its operations. The partnership is expected to yield significant benefits, including cost savings, and a stronger commitment to sustainable practices”.About E4E4 is a Chicago-based energy and sustainability consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses and municipalities achieve their renewable energy goals. The firm specializes in strategic energy procurement, Community Solar enrollment, and sustainability planning, delivering solutions that reduce costs and enhance environmental performance. Learn more at www.e4.eco About Alton SteelEstablished in 2003, Alton Steel is a Special Bar Quality (SBQ) steel mill producing rounds, round-cornered squares, and bar-in-coil in the heartland of America. Through continued investment, Alton Steel offers products at a competitive price with a dedicated focus on great customer service. Alton's current production includes a full range of carbon and alloy grades. Flexible and frequent rolling offers quick response and better inventory control to our customers. Learn more at www.altonsteel.com

