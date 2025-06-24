E4 Supports Rush University Medical Center’s Sustainability Goals with Community Solar Enrollment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E4, a leading energy and sustainability consulting firm, has supported Rush University Medical Center – part of the nationally recognized Rush University System for Health – in joining a Community Solar program, helping reduce energy costs while advancing renewable energy in Illinois.Community Solar programs allow large institutions, businesses, and municipalities to benefit from off-site solar energy projects by subscribing to a portion of a shared solar array. In return, they receive credits on their electricity bills based on the energy produced by their share – providing financial benefits without requiring on-site solar installations. These programs also contribute to a cleaner energy grid and support the creation of green jobs across the state.As part of this initiative, E4 worked alongside Rush to assess subscription opportunities, identify the best fit for the medical center’s energy and operational needs, and manage the enrollment and contract process. E4 served as a trusted energy advisor, simplifying a complex landscape and helping ensure that Rush could confidently move forward with a clean energy solution that aligns with its institutional goals.“Partnering with mission-driven institutions like Rush is at the heart of what we do,” stated Jonathan Siegle, Founder and Managing Member at E4. “Their leadership in health, research, and community care now extends to environmental responsibility. We’re proud to support Rush as it takes meaningful steps toward sustainability.”Rush University Medical Center is a cornerstone of Rush University System for Health, an academic health system that includes Rush Oak Park Hospital, Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Rush University, and numerous outpatient care facilities. Recognized nationally for clinical excellence, innovation, and equity, Rush continues to lead by example – not only in healthcare delivery but also in environmental stewardship.“Participating in Community Solar reflects our broader commitment to sustainability and community well-being,” stated Ian Hughes, Director of Rush’s Office of Environmental Sustainability. “E4 provided the insight and support we needed to evaluate our options and take a confident step towards our clean energy goals, without disrupting our operations.”By subscribing to Community Solar, Rush University Medical Center is helping expand access to renewable energy across Illinois while demonstrating that healthcare institutions can play an important role in building a cleaner, more resilient energy future.About E4E4 is a Chicago-based energy and sustainability consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses and municipalities achieve their renewable energy goals. The firm specializes in strategic energy procurement, Community Solar enrollment, and sustainability planning, delivering solutions that reduce costs and enhance environmental performance. Learn more at www.e4.eco About RushRush is a nonprofit health system that includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for excellence in patient care by Vizient Inc . and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group . Rush University comprises three colleges: Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences.ContactsE4Jonathan Sieglehello@e4.eco(312) 285-3685RushAriana BaldassanoAriana_baldassano@rush.edu

