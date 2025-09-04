Stories That Heal: New Children’s Books Help Military Families Face PTSD and Loss

Author and Psychologist Dr. Kara von Dresner with Ellalee and Elliston "Well Done, Elliston! The Shiny Star My Daddy Made" written for military children dealing with the death of a parent "Elliston and Ellalee Learn Daddy has PTSD" - a children's book that explains the symptoms of PTSD and teaches coping skills.

Psychologist author uses storytelling, hidden games, and therapeutic tools to help kids understand and grow

Military kids face unique challenges, and they need stories that validate their feelings while giving them hope and practical skills.” — Dr. Kara von Dresner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Kara von Dresner de Rothschild is bringing hope and healing to military families through two new powerful children’s books from her series, “ Well Done, Elliston !” and “Way to Be, Ellalee!”. The stories, originally created to help her patients, are designed to help children of active-duty service members and veterans process grief, understand PTSD, and build healthy coping skills.Dr. von Dresner was inspired to create the Elliston and Ellalee book series while treating active-duty service members at Ft. Meade. She noticed that while PTSD symptoms were often severe, what weighed most heavily on her patients was the well-being of their children. “The anxiety of worrying about their kids being upset was sometimes worse than the trauma caused by combat itself,” she explains. To meet that need, she brought Elliston and Ellalee to life - two characters with which kids can more easily identify. "Sometimes both parents and children need to see that things can all work out."In “ The Shiny Star My Daddy Made ”, a young elephant named Elliston learns to cope with the loss of his father, a veteran who dies in combat or by suicide. Before his passing, the father tells Elliston that he will always be his shining star. After his father’s death, Elliston looks up at the night sky, sees a star, and knows that his dad’s love is still with him. The book gently helps children make sense of heartbreaking loss while reassuring them of love’s enduring presence.In “ Elliston and Ellalee Learn Daddy Has PTSD ”, siblings notice that something has changed when their father returns from deployment. With the guidance of a therapist, they learn about PTSD, how it affects their dad, and healthy ways to cope together as a family. The book reframes symptoms of PTSD for children, normalizes treatment, and provides tools for understanding and resilience.Each title is more than a story - every page hides letters, numbers, butterflies, or lizards to find and count, making the reading experience fun and engaging. The books also include therapeutic activity pages, giving parents and children practical exercises to identify feelings, practice coping strategies, and grow stronger together.“These stories are more than books - they’re resources for families,” said Dr. von Dresner. “Military kids face unique challenges, and they need stories that validate their feelings while giving them hope and practical skills.”Both series are available now on Amazon.com, offering families, schools, churches, and military support organizations an invaluable tool to help children navigate trauma, grief, and healing with faith, courage, and love.For review copies, interviews, or more information, please contact: Kara von Dresner, vondresner@hotmail.com

