Senator, Shrink, and Star Build Free PTSD Retreat for Soldiers

Senator Bryce Reeves at local hardware store to build tiny homes for veteran PTSD treatment retreat. Psychologist Dr. Kara von Dresner with Christian Film Producer Rebecca Lawlor at Black Bear Estates Black Bear Estates Logo - Free Mental Health Treatment Retreat for Service Members with PTSD

Building tiny homes, therapy spaces, and community for America’s heroes — a one-of-a-kind PTSD retreat coming to Virginia in 2026.

(Black Bear Estates) retreat provides constant care, honest relationships, and a path to real recovery.” — Dr. Kara von Dresner

VICTORIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst political turmoil in Virginia, a unique collaboration is quietly taking shape. Senator Bryce Reeves (VA-28) has partnered with Harvard-trained clinical psychologist Dr. Kara von Dresner de Rothschild and award-winning Christian film producer Rebecca Lawlor to create the region’s first free PTSD retreat for service members and veterans.On 130 wooded acres in Victoria, Virginia, the team is building Black Bear Estates—a healing refuge where those battling severe PTSD and suicidal thoughts can find hope, treatment, and community. The project includes individual tiny homes for housing, 24-hour access to mental health care, and programs designed to restore resilience and purpose.“Every male member of my family has worn the cloth of this country,” said Senator Reeves , a former Army Ranger. “It is our responsibility to care for those who risk their lives for America. Too many service members are falling through the cracks of an overwhelmed system. When I heard about this program offering 24/7 treatment, I knew I had to help. I may not be a psychologist, but I can swing a hammer and run a chainsaw with the best of them.” Dr. von Dresner , who already runs a ministry for veterans in Virginia Beach, emphasizes the urgent need for new models of care. “The VA is not set up to treat suicidality effectively. I’ve treated hundreds of suicidal patients successfully, but true healing requires access at their lowest points. Weekly sessions simply aren’t enough. This retreat provides constant care, honest relationships, and a path to real recovery.”Black Bear Estates is slated to open in 2026 with five rustic tiny homes, a treatment trailer staffed by mental health professionals, a ropes course, a 500-yard range, and herb gardens where veterans will cultivate lavender and rosemary for products such as essential oils, soaps, and teas. Each program will last four weeks—three on-site, followed by one at home with transition support—running nearly year-round.Producer Rebecca Lawlor sees her role as faith-driven. “I’ve never served in the military, but God put it on my heart to help these men and women. We’re funding this entirely ourselves—no government aid or donations. If anyone local can help with tree removal, concrete, or building, we would be grateful. Our goal is to give soldiers the very best.”Victoria, Virginia is home to many veterans who currently travel hours for mental health care. Black Bear Estates promises to bring that care home.For more information, or to volunteer your time, please contact Senator Bryce Reeves at bryce@brycereeves.com.

