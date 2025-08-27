SP Media Group Completes Production on The Last Firefighter, Shot Entirely in Los Angeles

Academy Award-winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer on set of The Last Firefighter in Los Angeles

Academy Award-winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer lead the new drama filmed across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SP Media Group, led by veteran producer Steven Paul, announced today the completion of production on its latest feature, The Last Firefighter, starring Academy Award-winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer. Reflecting SP Media Group’s commitment to bringing production back to the U.S., the film was produced in partnership with IATSE, SAG, DGA, and the Teamsters, and filmed on location in Los Angeles as well as at SP Media Group’s newly acquired Avenue Six Studios in Van Nuys.

Directed by Sean McNamara and written by Mark Hefti and Steven Paul, The Last Firefighter also features Jesse Kove, Jessica Lord, Ben Milliken, Teddy Van Ee, Lurie Poston, Eloise Jacott, and Bonnie Paul. The film tells the story of two retired firefighters who are forced to confront their past in a character-driven drama exploring resilience, redemption, and the heroism of everyday life. Its wrap comes on the heels of SP Media Group’s recent triumph, Man with No Past, which reached the #1 spot on Paramount+ in 18 countries worldwide, outpacing major studio blockbusters.

“What excites us most are films that resonate deeply while still being universally engaging, and The Last Firefighter delivers on both fronts,” said Steven Paul, Chairman and CEO of SP Media Group. “Man with No Past proved that audiences around the world want fresh, bold stories, and The Last Firefighter continues that momentum with both heart and entertainment.”

“The Last Firefighter is a film we’re incredibly proud of, not only because of its story and cast, but because we shot it right here in Los Angeles,” said Scott Karol, President of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics and Executive Producer on The Last Firefighter. “From our stages at Avenue Six to neighborhoods across the city, this production reflects our commitment to keeping film jobs local, supporting small businesses, and proving that LA can remain the heartbeat of American moviemaking.”

Paul, Karol, and Voight have been advocating to strengthen domestic filmmaking through the renewal and expansion of Section 181 (CREATE Act), the only federal tax incentive supporting U.S.-based productions. In recent months, the trio has been meeting with industry leaders, guilds, and lawmakers to push forward solutions that keep film and television jobs in America, ensuring that future productions continue to invest in local crews, communities, and infrastructure.

“With the recent expansion and modernization to our California Film and Television Jobs program, we look forward to welcoming more independent productions to film in our state to bring work back to our members. The collaboration with Steven and his team to reach a deal covering our members is a prime example of the engagement we want with independent producers,” said Lindsay Dougherty, Secretary-Treasurer, Teamsters Local 399.

“Working on The Last Firefighter was a joy,” said Voight. “It’s a film about courage, healing, and second chances, which are values that audiences everywhere can connect with, especially in a city that has just endured devastating wildfires. Steven Paul has a gift for creating films that both entertain and inspire, and I can’t wait for people to see this one.”

Voight is repped by The Gersh Agency and Artists Only Management. Grammer is repped by UTA and Vault Entertainment and most recently wrapped Avengers for Marvel.

About Steven Paul

Steven Paul is a leading independent film producer and chairman/CEO of SP MEDIA GROUP based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, CA. SPMG maintains a co-financing agreement with Paramount Pictures to co-produce feature films and has financed and produced over twenty-three motion pictures in the past four years. Paul, who has a substantial real estate portfolio, including the Samuel Goldwyn building in Century City and an art deco hotel in Miami (Casa Marela), recently acquired the Atlas Comics library, founded by Marvel Comics founder Martin Goodman. Atlas Comics relaunched at New York Comic Con in partnership with Walmart, while also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Paul is also the owner of leading independent distributor Echo Bridge, and recently acquired a substantial stake in JLTV – the largest Jewish network in the world, available in more than 65m households in North America. SPMG has a library of more than 3,000 films through its affiliated companies and supplies content to leading AVOD platforms like Pluto TV and more.

