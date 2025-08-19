Chapter Appoints Ravit Doozli as Managing Partner to Lead Expansion in New Jersey

Seasoned Real Estate and Operations Executive to Drive Growth, Efficiency, and Client Experience Across the Garden State

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapter, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, announced today the appointment of Ravit Doozli as Managing Partner of its New Jersey branch. In this role, Doozli will lead the strategic growth of Chapter’s operations across Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Morris counties, overseeing the delivery of high-quality, design-driven renovations for homeowners throughout the state.

“Chapter’s growth is fueled by leaders who can blend operational excellence with a deep commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and an unparalleled client experience,” said Eli Moyal, COO and co-founder of Chapter. “Ravit’s expertise in real estate, finance, and operations, combined with her passion for building trusted relationships, makes her the ideal person to grow our presence in New Jersey and ensure we deliver a seamless renovation experience.”

Doozli brings more than a decade of expertise in real estate, operations, and investment management, along with a proven track record in business systems optimization, financial strategy, and investor relations. Her leadership will be instrumental in scaling Chapter’s local teams, strengthening community connections, and ensuring each renovation reflects the company’s high standards of craftsmanship and transparency.

“I’m honored to lead Chapter’s growth in New Jersey,” said Doozli. “This is an incredibly dynamic market, with homeowners who value both the character of their properties and the quality of their renovations. I look forward to fostering strong partnerships with local communities and guiding projects that not only enhance individual homes but also enrich the neighborhoods we serve.”

Chapter’s continued growth in New Jersey is part of its broader expansion across regional markets, including New York City, Miami, Westchester, Connecticut, and the Hamptons. By leveraging its proprietary RenoTech™ platform and cutting-edge digital tools, the company is modernizing the renovation process, offering homeowners a streamlined, high-quality experience that is personalized from start to finish.

For more information about Chapter and its innovative approach to home renovation, visit hellochapter.com.

About Chapter

Chapter is a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience. Its mission is to create dream homes that reflect each homeowner's unique style through high-quality, innovative renovation solutions. Chapter specializes in complete renovations, home additions, kitchens, and bathroom remodels. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, Chapter integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the renovation journey through its proprietary RenoTech™ platform. It leverages AI and advanced digital solutions to streamline communication and elevate the client experience—ensuring a seamless, modern, and mindful process. To learn more, please visit hellochapter.com.

